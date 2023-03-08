Open in App
Owensboro, KY
The Courier Journal

KHSAA Sweet 16 girls basketball tournament results, highlights from 1st day at Rupp Arena

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — His team just 1 for 8 from 3-point range in the first half, Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball coach Michael Robertson didn’t lose faith.

“We had probably five of those that were in and out,” Robertson said. “I said, ‘They’re going to fall.’”

Robertson was right, as the Aces hit 8 of 9 3-point attempts in the second half on their way to a 54-51 victory over Bowling Green in Wednesday’s first round of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Karmin Riley had 16 points and five assists to lead Owensboro Catholic (26-9). Hailee Johnson added 13 points and six rebounds as the Aces advanced to face the Sacred Heart-Lawrence County winner in Friday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal .

Girls Sweet 16: Top scorers, rebounders, team winning streaks and more

Katy Smiley hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Bowling Green (24-11), which was playing in the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year. Northern Kentucky University signee Meadow Tisdale pitched in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Smiley’s 3-pointer with 2:47 left pulled the Purples within 47-46 with 2:47 left. But senior reserve Lauren Keelin answered with a 3 to give the Aces a 50-46 edge with 2:24 left.

“She’s been a spark off the bench,” Robertson said of Smiley. “She’s unconscious, doesn’t think. She asked me with about 2 minutes to go, ‘Are we still allowed to shoot?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She wasn’t scared to take the shot.”

Aubrey Randolph and Riley both hit two free throws in the final 12 seconds to seal the Aces’ victory.

BOWLING GREEN                  6          13           16          16 - 51

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC      11          7            19          17 - 54

Bowling Green (24-11) – Meadow Tisdale 11, Katy Smiley 20, Saniyah Shelton 10, Tanaya Bailey 8, Nataya Wardlow 2.

Owensboro Catholic (26-9) – Madeline Hayden 2, Aubrey Randolph 6, Katie Riney 8, Hailee Johnson 13, Karmin Riley 16, Lauren Keelin 9.

Defending champs advance: No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy sets KHSAA Sweet 16 record for assists, routs Lawrence County

George Rogers Clark 51, Mercer County 43

Sophomore Ciara Byars had 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks to lead the No. 6 Cardinals (27-7) over the Titans (21-14).

Senior Brianna Byars, Ciara’s sister, added 14 points and four assists for GRC, which will face the North Laurel-Frederick Douglass winner in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal.

Ciara Byars’ layup with 4:20 left gave GRC a 45-41 lead with 4:20 left and sparked an 8-2 run to end the game. The Cardinals hit 6 of 8 shots in the final period.

Girls Sweet 16: Take a look at the field — ranked from No. 16 to No. 1

“Fourth quarter, I felt like we played with a little more fire, a little more juice,” GRC coach Robbie Graham said. “We finished a little more. Ball was moving, and we executed a little better offensively.”

Anna Drakeford scored 20 points to lead Mercer County.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK       19       6        11      15 – 51

MERCER COUNTY                  9         12      13      9 43

George Rogers Clark (27-7) – Ciara Byars 22, Brianna Byars 14, Kennedy Stamper 2, Trinity Gay 2, Anaya Chestnut 9, Makili Tabor 2.

Mercer County (21-14) – Sara Dunn 7, Lindsay Jessie 9, Teigh Yeast 6, Anna Drakeford 20, Peyton Boyd 1.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA Sweet 16 girls basketball tournament results, highlights from 1st day at Rupp Arena

