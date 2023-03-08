Historic regular season means nothing unless FAU advances to NCAA Tournament

After a historic regular season for the Florida Atlantic men’s basketball team, the Owls now set their sights on the Conference USA tournament in hopes of a championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It’s safe to say there is a lot on the line these next few days.

Since FAU was the conference regular-season champ , it has been awarded a first-round bye and awaits the winner of Wednesday night's UTEP-WKU matchup. Despite wearing the crown, the Owls are not guaranteed a spot in the NCAA field, especially if they lose their first game at the C-USA tournament.

Whether it's the Hilltoppers or the Miners, the Owls need to be ready to compete Thursday in Frisco, Texas, in hopes of making it to the semifinals and then finals.

FAU perfect at home: 3 takeaways | FAU falls from rankings but soars on court, beating Louisiana Tech

Owls' winning streak: FAU basketball winning streak reaches 19 straight as Owls defeat Middle Tennessee State

Here are three keys to how FAU can capture its first (and last) C-USA men's basketball championship — and be assured of hearing its name called on Selection Sunday:

Owls' top two scorers — Alijah Martin, Johnell Davis — need to be on point

Head coach Dusty May has had a winning game plan throughout, resulting in the greatest season in the school’s history.

However, when the game plan goes awry, who can the Owls lean on?

Look no further than top scorers Alijah Martin (12.6 points per game) and Johnell Davis (13.2), who snagged all-conference first-team nods.

The honor is well-deserved. Each has found ways to get FAU out of trouble, while also following May’s game plan.

May said that Martin and Davis can affect the game in a variety of ways.

“They're both capable of scoring 30 on a given night. They're both capable of creating their own shots and making plays on the open floor,” May said. “So our offensive principles are that we find and attack space and we absolutely love attacking space with both of those guys because they're so talented. But also they’re unselfish, they create advantages for their teammates.”

While the Owls are more team-centric, it’ll be crucial for Martin and Davis to step up as the tournament proceeds.

Vladislav Goldin, Giancarlo Rosado must be strong on the boards

Besides Martin and Davis, center Vladislav Goldin rounded out the Owl honors with an all-C-USA third-team selection.

Alongside Giancarlo Rosado, FAU’s frontcourt will be integral to its success in the conference tournament and beyond.

Part of the Owls’ recipe for success relies heavily on the team’s ability to out-rebound opponents. FAU was second in the conference (behind Alabama-Birmingham) in rebounding and ranked 22nd in the nation.

With Goldin and Rosado being huge contributors, May said that rebounding has been a big identity for FAU.

“There's a direct correlation when we haven't been at our best and it's when we've turned the ball over and when we haven't rebounded the ball at the same rate that we typically do,” May said. “We've evolved where we have much more of a post presence in Vladislav. We've got a mid-post kind of a point forward in Giancarlo that we can play through so we do feel like we have much more diversity offensively than we've ever had.”

FAU can't afford to look past the competition

The Owls have usually found success against their conference foes in the regular season.

In the quarterfinal round, FAU will either face Western Kentucky or UTEP, teams that were swept by the Owls during the season.

May said that beating any team once is hard, let alone two or three times.

“I'd much rather be playing these teams after having already beat them twice than losing to them twice,” May said. “We've seen them all, we know the personnel, we know the tendencies. Obviously, teams tweak and change and evolve throughout the season. It’ll come down to who can put the ball in the hole better, and who could stay mentally fresh and physically fresh.”

C-USA Tournament

Through Saturday

Frisco, Texas

TV: First round and quarterfinals streaming on ESPN+

Semifinals and final on CBSSPORTS

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Historic regular season means nothing unless FAU advances to NCAA Tournament