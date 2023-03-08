Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

2 men wanted for homicide at Arlington Grove Apartments in Wells Goodfellow

By Kevin S. Held,

5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting inside a north city apartment building.

The occurred Tuesday before 2:45 p.m. at the Arlington Grove Apartments in the 1600 block of Burd Avenue, located in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood.

After responding to a shooting call, officers found the victim, Eddie Johnson III, inside the building with a gunshot wound to his torso. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 30.

Police: Accused Schnucks shooter has medical condition, may be with girlfriend

Police claim Johnson was possibly involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child when two other people intervened and shot him. The shooters ran off before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. People who wish to leave an anonymous tip and are interested in a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

