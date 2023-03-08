Skims Performance is here: Shop Kim Kardashian’s new activewear

From shapewear to “squat-proof” leggings

On the heels of its recent bra and swimwear launches , Kim Kardashian’s Skims has teamed up with Skins Compression on its first limited-edition workout collection.

True to the brand’s roots in support-focused styles, the line — dubbed Skims Performance — dropped Wednesday with five styles, all designed with “moisture-wicking” material and Skins’ “science-backed compression.”

The performance-focused pieces are sold in an array of Skims’ signature neutral shades — gray, brown and navy — in sizes XXS to 4X.

Not sure where to start? Consider getting a leg up on snagging the line’s two legging options: the Skims Performance High Waisted 7/9 Legging ($118) and High Waisted Stirrup Legging ($128), both of which advertise support and contouring.

Skims Performance High Waisted 7/9 Legging ($118)

Racer Back Tank ($78)

To make it a matching set, there’s the cropped Racer Back Tank ($78) and the second-skin Performance Long Sleeve Top ($98), the latter of which is already flying off the shelves in several sizes.

And for those who prefer to sport shorts, Kardashian’s got you covered with the Performance High Waisted Bike Shorts ($98).

With the Kardashian-Jenner clan known to document their workouts with gym selfies, it’s only a matter of time before the latest looks pop up on members of the famous family.

Performance Long Sleeve Top ($98)

Performance High Waisted Bike Shorts ($98)

It’s been a busy — and buzzy — season for Skims, as the latest launch comes weeks after Kim Kardashian drew Megan Fox comparisons in her ad for the Skims Cotton Sleep Collection.

Just in time for spring break, the reality star also modeled in a UFO-themed campaign last month promoting the latest Skims swim launch.

Now, with activewear on offer, fans just might be trading their Skims-branded flip-flops for sneakers.