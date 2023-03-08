‘Southern Charm’ star Austen Kroll hooked up with Taylor Ann Green

“[Season 9] is gonna be about her,” the source shares, adding that during one cast party, Green, 28, was “screaming and crying and yelling in front of all the guests.”
The insider says that Rose, 43 — who has also been best buds with Kroll, 35, for years — “is fine” with the whole situation and even “defending” Green living her single life.
Meanwhile, Flowers, 30 — one of Green’s closest friends — is “aware [of the situation], but she’s had bigger issues to deal with,” the insider says, referring to the heartbreaking death of her brother, Conner Flowers , last month.
Our sources didn’t elaborate on the current status of Flowers and Green’s friendship, but they teased the rest of the female cast members have no interest in getting involved.
“The girls don’t f–k with her because they know she’s crazy and will do anything to climb the ladder,” a source claims.
We also hear rumors that in addition to Kroll, Green hooked up with “Southern Charm” creator and star Whitney Sudler-Smith, but sources weren’t able to confirm those rumblings.
Bravo had no comment, and neither Kroll nor Flowers have addressed their romance.
Season 9 of the hit Bravo show is currently filming, and some members of the cast, including Kroll, Green, Sudler-Smith, Flowers, Conover and Venita Aspen, have jetted off to Jamaica. It doesn’t appear that Rose joined them.
Flowers shared one video of Kroll, Suder-Smith and Conover standing together on a train traveling to the destination.
Meanwhile, Aspen and Green both posted Instagram Stories of their rooms overlooking the ocean Wednesday.
The news of Kroll and Green’s dalliance came after their fellow Bravolebrities Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss made headlines for having an affair while he was still with his now-ex-girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.
