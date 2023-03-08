Sports betting bill gets unanimous approval in a House committee

Much media attention as Oakland Representative Michael Meredith Details Sports Wagering Bill 03-08-23 (Stu Johnson)

Sports wagering legislation is now before the full House in the Kentucky General Assembly. The bill, legalizing betting on college and professional games, won unanimous approval Wednesday in committee. Sponsor Representative Michael Meredith of Oakland, said the measure puts the industry in a legal and regulated status. He noted some betters may not realize that, currently, they have to cross over into a neighboring state with sports wagering to legally make a bet.

“In fact, I will tell ya..I’ve heard from some folks in Louisville who know the exact spot on River Road that they can go to where they can bounce off an Indiana cell phone tower and they can place the bet without crossing the river and paying the toll,” said Meredith.

Meredith expects approval in the full House and said it’s within a couple of votes in the Senate of earning passage. The nine horse tracks in Kentucky would have what’s called superior licensing opportunities. Testifying against the bill was David Walls with the Family Foundation. Walls said sports betting is not a victimless form of entertainment or competition.

Walls also said those under 18 would get access to online sports betting. He said it changes the way young people perceive sports.

“The high frequency of deceptive ads by sports gambling operators serves to normalize gambling for children, leading kids to believe that gambling is central to playing and watching sports,” said Walls.

Gene Cole with the Kentucky Ethics League called it a predatory industry where a participant can place a 50- dollar bet and gain approval for another $200 to use on that specific wagering site.

The legislation would not require in-person registration. It would be regulated through the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Meredith told committee members 36 states have legalized sports betting including six bordering states.

