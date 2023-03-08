Open in App
msn.com

The Power of Lentils: Lower Cholesterol, Protect Against Diabetes and Colon Cancer, and Reduce Blood Pressure

By Maria Arienti, Anastu Regita Nareswara, Yuyu Yatagawa,

5 days ago
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Lentils contain a high amount of fiber, which can lower cholesterol and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Overweight mom loses 40LBS on Wegovy in 'life-changing' transformation
Tulsa, OK20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy