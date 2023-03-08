Open in App
Chatham County, GA
WJBF

Suspected catalytic converter thief crushed to death at Georgia car lot

By Emily Dietrich,

5 days ago

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was crushed to death while attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

On Tuesday, Mar. 7, officers were called to Prestige Auto Sales around 9:15 a.m. after a deceased man was found under a vehicle in the car lot.

Police say evidence at the scene indicates that the man was killed while he was illegally removing a catalytic converter from the vehicle, and the vehicle fell on top of him.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith. Arrest records show he had been arrested numerous times in Chatham County.

CCPD says 39 catalytic converters were stolen in unincorporated Chatham County in 2022.

