Police Captain Charged With Stealing Computer Towers, Records

By Alyssa Riccardi,

5 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Jason Rojas/Flickr)

TOMS RIVER – A Boonton police captain has been charged for allegedly stealing his own internal affairs records and computer hardware containing police data from the Boonton Police Department.

Stephen Jones, 42, of Toms River, has been charged with computer theft, tampering with public records, and other offenses in connection with an incident that occurred in April 2022.

Through investigation, authorities discovered that Jones removed at least five computer towers from the Boonton Police Department, three of which contained police information, including files on internal affairs (IA) matters.

In addition, he allegedly stole his own personnel file and IA file, and stashed the computer towers in his Toms River home while hiding the files at his in-laws’ home in Edison.

Officials said Jones was allegedly captured on surveillance video on April 13 removing containers and computer towers from the police department.

Jones was charged with second-degree computer theft, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, third-degree tampering with public records, and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

Jones faces 5 to 10 years in prison with a $150,000 fine upon conviction for second-degree crimes. Third-degree crimes can carry a prison sentence of three to five years and a $15,000 fine. Fourth-degree offenses could lead to up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

