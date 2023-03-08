Open in App
The Free Press - TFP

Tom Brady Squashes NFL Return Rumors

By Liam Edgar,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hAKp_0lC4EJB400 Tom Brady, Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. – As much as Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans may want him back, the GOAT is staying retired.

On Tuesday, Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady quashed speculation that he might “unretire,” just as he did last year to return to the Bucs for his third season.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter.”

Brady commented on a Twitter post that suggested he would emerge from retirement for a 24th season.

In the news: VIDEO: Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson Give Tom Brady Advice Joining FOX

“Tom Brady might not be ‘done after all’ with his playing in the NFL, according to @RichEisenShow who talked to people in Indy. ‘Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami,’” the post said.

The reference was to a report by sportscaster Rich Eisen, who was in Indianapolis covering the NFL’s annual scouting combine.

On its official Twitter feed, Eisen’s show suggested Brady was the subject of the hottest rumor at the combine.

“If [Miami Dolphins quarterback] Tua [Tagovailoa] may not be ready to go and suddenly, there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located, and he can easily locate himself,” Eisen said.

“Keep an eye on that, I was told by a couple of birdies at the Combine.”

In the news: VIDEO: Gronk, From The Super Bowl , Believes Tom Brady Coulda Played Till He’s 50

Miami was the rumored destination for Brady last year, when he “retired” for all 40 days. The indication was that Brady called it quits only to come back as part of a deal that would make him the QB in Miami, and possibly part owner of the team.

Brady instead returned to the Bucs and led them to the playoffs, despite a lackluster 8-9 regular season record.

Brady retired from the Bucs for good on Feb. 1.

