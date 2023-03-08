Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Boise junior was unstoppable all year. Now she’s the Gatorade state player of the year

By Michael Lycklama,

5 days ago

Boise High junior Avery Howell added another award to her resume Wednesday as Gatorade’s all-class girls basketball player of the year.

Howell led the Brave (23-3) to a third-place trophy at the 5A state tournament last month and helped the team win back-to-back district championships . She averaged 22.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The 6-foot forward also recorded 20 double-doubles this winter and set single-season program records for points (551) and rebounds (345).

“She was able to take over the game for her team. We did not have anyone that could defend her,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said in a news release. “She’s an extremely hard matchup for teams with her length and speed. She is super tough and can rebound (with physicality).”

Howell was also named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year last month.

She is the fourth Boise girls basketball player to win the state’s all-class award, joining Peyton McFarland (2019-20), Jackie Luna-Castro (2010-11) and Maggie Burkett (2005-06).

Howell, who owns a 3.6 GPA, has a host of Division I scholarship offers from schools like Gonzaga, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Boise State. She remains uncommitted.

Gatorade plans to announce its Idaho boys basketball player of the year next week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
‘Phenomenal’ Hofschild, Colorado State oust Boise State from Mountain West tourney
Boise, ID7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5A SIC baseball preview: Ranking the Boise region’s top teams, contenders and challengers
Boise, ID17 hours ago
Boise State’s NCAA Tournament foe, destination are out. Here’s where Broncos are going
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise State’s NCAA opponent finished second in the Big Ten. What to know about Northwestern
Boise, ID1 day ago
Former Boise State left tackle Ojukwu started 32 straight games. Who will replace him?
Boise, ID1 hour ago
He’s had 3 surgeries, but he’s still focused on being Boise State’s top cornerback
Boise, ID1 day ago
‘It was amazing.’: Boise State gymnast makes history with perfect score on uneven bars
Boise, ID2 days ago
Boise State basketball vs. Northwestern in the NCAAs: How to watch, prediction and odds
Boise, ID9 hours ago
You can watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show alongside Boise State
Boise, ID2 days ago
‘We just ran out of gas.’ Utah State outlasts Boise State in Mountain West semifinal
Boise, ID3 days ago
Boise State survives OT scare after blowing 22-point lead. ‘Our guys are so resilient’
Boise, ID4 days ago
‘We have confidence’: College of Idaho has won 32 straight games, advances in NAIA Tourney
Caldwell, ID5 days ago
Is Boise State’s backup QB on the roster or will the Broncos try the transfer portal?
Boise, ID5 days ago
‘We’re here to compete for a title.’ Boise State to begin Mountain West defense vs. UNLV
Boise, ID5 days ago
Boise State lands 3 players on All-Mountain West basketball team, including first-teamer
Boise, ID6 days ago
Riding high after Boise State’s bowl win, these Broncos will step into larger roles
Boise, ID7 days ago
Failed backflip aside, these Boise State players impressed scouts at the NFL Combine
Boise, ID6 days ago
Winter academic all-conference teams: The best and brightest in the Treasure Valley
Boise, ID4 days ago
This Mexican-American artist in Boise navigates activism, success in mostly white field
Boise, ID1 day ago
Here comes the sun: Boise is nearing spring, here’s how much light we gain daily in March
Boise, ID15 hours ago
‘Buckle up’: He won $1M on reality TV. He got hurt. Now Boise man faces new ‘Challenge’
Boise, ID4 days ago
Boise just broke this 90-year-old weather record. Here’s how we made snowy history
Boise, ID3 days ago
Summer concert, Boise? This band had fastest-selling album since Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’
Boise, ID17 hours ago
Boise could break a 90-year-old snow-day record this week. Here’s how it can happen
Boise, ID4 days ago
Local fishing group boosts Boise River trout habitat, creating new spawning channels
Boise, ID19 hours ago
Nampa school district is asking voters for $210 million. Here’s our recommendation | Opinion
Nampa, ID2 days ago
This major summer concert in Boise already sold out — in under 30 minutes
Boise, ID5 days ago
A mobile billboard promoted abortion pills in Boise. It was asked to leave, nonprofit says
Boise, ID6 days ago
‘It’s barely enough time’: Idaho cities worry about impact of Senate annexation bill
Kuna, ID6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy