Minnesota hockey player's viral prom proposal nets a 'Yes'

Brady Bork has set the tone for the 2023 tourney.

Pregame introductions at the Minnesota State High School League boys' hockey tournament offer some of the best moments of what most believe is the premier prep sports tournament in the country, and the opening game of the 2023 tournament quickly proved it.

Ahead of the Class A quarterfinal between No. 2 Hermantown and unseeded Luverne, Luverne senior forward Brady Bork skated to the camera at the blue line and raised his stick, unveiling a prom proposal with: "Hey Sarah, prom?" written on the tape wrapped around the blade of his stick.

Not long after, Sarah answered, writing "Yes!" on her own stick.

It doesn't get more Minnesotan than this.