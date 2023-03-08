Open in App
Richmond County, NC
See more from this location?
The Richmond Observer

Richmond Senior test scores ‘moving in the right direction’; construction projects to be complete by late 2024

By Christopher McDonald,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qF7UM_0lC49ouh00
Photo from Pixabay

HAMLET — Fall EOC testing data at Richmond Senior High is showing that most scores are improving.

Jennifer Taylor, testing coordinator for the district, presented the scores to the Richmond County Board of Education Tuesday.

Taylor used graphs to show the progress in Math 3 and Biology. Scores in Biology have increased from 45% to 53% since the fall of the 2021-22 school year. Math 3 scores have increased from 37% to 54%. English 2 scores, however, fell by 7% from end of year EOC levels to 33%.

“While we do still see some gaps in proficiency in our pre-COVID scores,” said Taylor, “we can also see our end of year and our fall Math 3 scores exceed previous proficiency rates.”

With spring testing still ahead, Taylor said “it looks like we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Muter Construction has been awarded building projects at three Richmond County schools.

The board was updated regarding three building projects at Tuesday night’s meeting. Architect Matt Bramstedt reported to the board that Muter Construction of Zebulon’s bid had been accepted for the projects at Fairview Heights, Richmond Senior High and Mineral Springs schools.

Fairview and the high school are each getting a new gym and Mineral Springs will be gaining more classroom capacity.

Board Member Scotty Baldwin questioned Bramstedt on being able to meet the completion dates and if full staffing of the project would be possible.

“The way that the contractor organizes the project, he has one project manager at each one of the projects and three site superintendents,” said Bramstedt. “Every site will have a dedicated site superintendent…they will be singly devoted to Richmond County. With the three site superintendents that will then give the personal touch for all three.”

Projected completion dates for all construction is Sept. 30, 2024 at a cost of $20,789,500.

CURRICULUM GUIDE CHANGE

Richmond Senior Principal Jim Butter presented a plan to extend course offerings for the 2023-24 school year.

“If it were up to me,” said Butler, “I’d love to add dance, photography, robotics and orchestra, but I think we have come up with changes that will enrich our program.”

The courses Butler requested an additional course in African American Studies, an additional class to the Teacher Cadet program, to return French 1 and 2 to the curriculum, a Spanish for Heritage Learners class and an AP Music Theory class.

“These are the courses we’d like to offer this coming year,” said Butler, “and see what kind of response we can get from our students, and hopefully those programs will give our students more options.”

STUDENTS WITH THE ABILITY TO STRIVE

“Don’t let circumstances determine who you become in the future,” was the message Bruce Stanback and Yolanda Epps presented to the board regarding a new afterschool initiative called Students With the Ability to Thrive (S.W.A.T.) that addresses social and emotional learning techniques.

“We have partnered with United Healthcare who is the developer and lead of the program,” said Stanback. “(The program) is a six-week bi-monthly session where the students and their parents engage in various activities that involve responsibility, empathy, co-operation and teamwork, personal best, having a positive attitude, resolving conflicts and handling peer pressure.

“Due to the work we’ve been doing throughout the community, United Healthcare came to us with this pilot program,” Stanback added.

Currently there are 30 kids enrolled in the program who attend L.J. Bell, Washington Street and West Rockingham elementaries and Rockingham Middle.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Three staff and faculty members of Washington Street Elementary School were recognized by their principal, Willet Sturgeon.

Melissa Dennis, Michelle Watkins and Laura Welch were all lauded for their can-do attitudes and never say no approaches to their daily tasks at the school. Welch, a bus driver, was highlighted specifically for her willingness to take on more than one bus route each day.

Multiple middle and high school students were recognized for winning various awards at the 2023 State Beta Club competition in Greensboro. Forty-five students at Richmond Senior and 10 at Rockingham Middle won awards. Cailey Chermak of Rockingham Middle was recognized for her performance at the state competition and will be performing at the National Beta Club Convention this summer in Louisville, Kentucky.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
RichmondCC, Fayetteville Tech partner to provide specialized training programs
Fayetteville, NC13 hours ago
CAN SHE BUILD IT? YES SHE CAN: Newman constructs bright futures with Habitat for Humanity
Southern Pines, NC10 hours ago
Does N.C. need to entice filmmakers with incentives?
Fayetteville, NC15 hours ago
Lady Raiders track and field opens season with 2nd-place finish
Cameron, NC9 hours ago
Some community members concerned about safety at a Robeson Co. intersection
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
22-year-old Robeson County firefighter killed in crash
Fairmont, NC20 hours ago
DPK-Rockingham hosting low sensory night
Rockingham, NC5 days ago
OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Dutton
Rockingham, NC9 hours ago
Rockingham Dragway revs up season with 252 March Madness
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
Hoffman residents raise road concerns
Hoffman, NC6 days ago
Former Lumberton Junior High substitute teacher arrested in assault of two students
Lumberton, NC20 hours ago
Parents up in arms after Cumberland County school bus driver accused of choking, assaulting student
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
OBITUARY: Thomas Luther Easterling Jr.
Rockingham, NC4 days ago
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying lottery ticket at store
Lincolnton, NC4 days ago
Gun-toting Rockingham woman arrested after car chase
Rockingham, NC23 hours ago
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 85 in Concord
Concord, NC4 days ago
UNCP graduate student takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune
Pembroke, NC6 days ago
One dead in Lumberton shooting
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 38 near Bennettsville, highway patrol says
Bennettsville, SC5 days ago
OBITUARY: Ruth Grant Martin
Hamlet, NC6 days ago
Charlotte-area murder suspect cut off ankle monitor, could be in Robeson County, deputies say
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Siler City man charged with crimes against nature, assault on a female, kidnapping
Siler City, NC21 hours ago
OBITUARY: Charles Michael Hill
Aberdeen, NC5 days ago
OBITUARY: Michael Ray Hatcher
Rockingham, NC8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy