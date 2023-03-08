Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpPU9_0lC49lGW00

The Toronto Raptors (32-34) and Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) meet Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Raptors vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Raptors covered the spread as 6-point underdogs Monday in a 118-113 loss at the Denver Nuggets. G Fred VanVleet finished with 21 points and 14 assists for the Raptors, who covered for the entire game.

The Clippers failed to cover as 7.5-point home favorites Sunday in a 135-129 win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. G Paul George finished with 42 points and 11 rebounds, both game-highs, as Los Angeles came back from a 16-point 2nd-half deficit.

This is the 2nd meeting this season between these teams. Los Angeles covered as a 3.5-point road underdog in a 124-113 win as the Over 219 cashed Dec. 27.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Raptors at Clippers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:46 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Raptors +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Clippers -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Raptors +2.5 (-110) | Clippers -2.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 230.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Raptors at Clippers key injuries

Raptors

  • None

Clippers

  • F Norman Powell (shoulder) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Raptors at Clippers picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 118, Raptors 117

PASS.

The Clippers (-140) need to start stringing together wins after dropping 5 of their last 6 games, but are being overvalued on the moneyline considering their poor play as of late. Bet the spread and/or total instead.

BET RAPTORS +2.5 (-110).

While the Raptors have struggled to win on the road, just 12-21 straight up on the season, Toronto has been profitable as an away underdog and is 12-9 ATS (57.1%). The Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing 100 or more points in their previous contest and should be motivated to play well vs. former Raptor F Kawhi Leonard who left in free agency after Toronto’s 2019 NBA Finals win.

The Clippers are just 1-5 ATS in their last 6 home games and may struggle to match intensity with the Raptors, who blew a 6-point lead in the final 3 minutes vs. Denver last time out.

BET OVER 230.5 (-110).

The Over has hit in 6 of Los Angeles’ last 8 games and is 7-2 in the Clippers’ last 9 after a win.

The Over 4-1 in Toronto’s last 5 games after a loss and 4-1 in the Raptors’ last 5 vs. teams with a winning record. Look for Toronto’s offense to bounce back after scoring just 4 points in the final 3 minutes of its loss at Denver last time out.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Corey Scott on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
A-10 Tournament: Fordham vs. Dayton odds, picks and predictions
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clippers star Paul George reveals Kawhi Leonard’s reaction to Russell Westbrook move
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
Happy 102nd Birthday Alan Hale Jr.
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR11 hours ago
What happens next with Ja Morant, the NBA's investigation and the Memphis Grizzlies?
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jim Boeheim’s career getting ended by a team he said was 'bought' was too perfect
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Lakers player grades: L.A. defeats Raptors for third straight win
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX2 days ago
Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Grizzlies Land Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard In Bold Trade Scenario
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Knicks vs Clippers Pick, Preview & Betting Odds For Saturday, March 11th
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Preview: Point Spread, Moneylines, Odds
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Joel Embiid discusses his game-winning shot to lift Sixers past Blazers
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Banned defending champion Cam Smith played golf at Sawgrass Thursday — at a public course one mile from the Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Former Michigan basketball player says Michigan State has best chance of any Big Ten team to win national title
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
American East Tournament: UMass Lowell at Vermont odds, picks and predictions
Burlington, VT4 hours ago
A driver spent $180,000 to start an Uber Black business. Then the company deactivated his account.
Lynn, MA17 hours ago
Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Rutgers casually notched a backdoor cover in final second of loss to Purdue
West Lafayette, IN18 hours ago
BOOM! Ohio State gets a commit from instate offensive lineman
Columbus, OH2 days ago
SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M odds, picks and predictions
College Station, TX1 hour ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy