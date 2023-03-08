Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Raptors (32-34) and Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) meet Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Raptors vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Raptors covered the spread as 6-point underdogs Monday in a 118-113 loss at the Denver Nuggets. G Fred VanVleet finished with 21 points and 14 assists for the Raptors, who covered for the entire game.

The Clippers failed to cover as 7.5-point home favorites Sunday in a 135-129 win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. G Paul George finished with 42 points and 11 rebounds, both game-highs, as Los Angeles came back from a 16-point 2nd-half deficit.

This is the 2nd meeting this season between these teams. Los Angeles covered as a 3.5-point road underdog in a 124-113 win as the Over 219 cashed Dec. 27.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Raptors at Clippers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:46 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Raptors +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Clippers -140 (bet $140 to win $100)

: Raptors +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Clippers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Raptors +2.5 (-110) | Clippers -2.5 (-110)

: Raptors +2.5 (-110) | Clippers -2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 230.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Raptors at Clippers key injuries

Raptors

None

Clippers

F Norman Powell (shoulder) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Raptors at Clippers picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 118, Raptors 117

PASS.

The Clippers (-140) need to start stringing together wins after dropping 5 of their last 6 games, but are being overvalued on the moneyline considering their poor play as of late. Bet the spread and/or total instead.

BET RAPTORS +2.5 (-110).

While the Raptors have struggled to win on the road, just 12-21 straight up on the season, Toronto has been profitable as an away underdog and is 12-9 ATS (57.1%). The Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing 100 or more points in their previous contest and should be motivated to play well vs. former Raptor F Kawhi Leonard who left in free agency after Toronto’s 2019 NBA Finals win.

The Clippers are just 1-5 ATS in their last 6 home games and may struggle to match intensity with the Raptors, who blew a 6-point lead in the final 3 minutes vs. Denver last time out.

BET OVER 230.5 (-110).

The Over has hit in 6 of Los Angeles’ last 8 games and is 7-2 in the Clippers’ last 9 after a win.

The Over 4-1 in Toronto’s last 5 games after a loss and 4-1 in the Raptors’ last 5 vs. teams with a winning record. Look for Toronto’s offense to bounce back after scoring just 4 points in the final 3 minutes of its loss at Denver last time out.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Corey Scott on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.