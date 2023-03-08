Storm could bring up to 8 inches of rain to SLO County. Here’s how much to expect and where

Do you have your sandbags ready, SLO County?

The already epic winter isn’t done yet, and another big rainstorm is headed to the Central Coast starting Thursday, dropping as much as 8 inches in some areas.

According to National Weather Service forecasts , most of San Luis Obispo County will see between 2 inches and 4 inches of rainfall from Thursday to Saturday night, with the heaviest rainfall expected in higher elevation areas along the North Coast.

Coastal areas and foothills could see between 4 and 8 inches of rain during that time, the Weather Service said.

The rainfall is expected to be heaviest late Thursday night through Friday night before tapering off through Saturday.

As of Wednesday, no weather alerts have been issued for San Luis Obispo County, though officials have warned residents to be prepared for the possibility of more flooding, especially near rivers and waterways.

Oceano residents should prepare for flooding, evacuation during storm, SLO County says

The county Office of Emergency Services specifically urged Oceano residents in low-lying areas south of Highway 1 along the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee to be alert and prepared to evacuate in the event of flooding.

This system, fueled by an atmospheric river , is the latest in a series of winter storms that have hit the Central Coast through the first part of this year, bringing historic rainfall and widespread damage to the region.