Kiski Township supervisor Sherry Tamski resigning after alleging gender discrimination, 'despicable treatment'

A Kiski Township supervisor who has accused other supervisors of discriminating against her because of her gender has submitted her resignation.

Township supervisors were expected to vote on Sherry Tamski’s resignation during their meeting Wednesday night, according to an agenda for the meeting. The motion also authorizes advertising to fill the vacancy.

Tamski, formerly the township treasurer, was elected to a six-year term as a supervisor in November 2021, becoming the second woman to be elected supervisor.

“I know this will disappoint my voters, but I must remove myself from the despicable treatment I have been receiving from all of you since January 2022,” Tamski wrote in her resignation letter to the board of supervisors dated Monday and obtained by the Tribune-Review.

“I will pursue my current discrimination claims,” the letter states. “I will also be filing retaliation and hostile work environment claims in the next few days.”

Township Solicitor Tim Miller could not immediately be reached for comment.

Calls made to Supervisors Chuck Rodnicki, Richard Frain, Dylan Foster and Mike Bash requesting comment were not immediately returned.

Tamski’s attorney, Neal Sanders, said it is on the advice of a number of people, including himself, her doctor and her family, that Tamski is resigning rather than continuing to be subjected to harassment.

“She could no longer put up with the mistreatment,” he said.

Tamski could not immediately be reached for comment, and her letter directs inquiries to Sanders.

After starting with the township as a part-time financial assistant in May 2019, Tamski was promoted to interim secretary and treasurer in January 2020. When Pat Bono was hired as secretary in August 2020, Tamski became treasurer only.

Following the election, supervisors fired Tamski as treasurer when the board reorganized in January 2022. Bono assumed the dual roles of secretary and treasurer at that time.

Tamski filed complaints in June with the state Human Relations Commission and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In her EEOC complaint, Tamski said she was discriminated against because of her gender and was paid less than Bono despite having more seniority.

Tamski’s complaints are still pending, according to Sanders.

“She and her family do live in Kiski Township,” Sanders said. “We are hoping that these people involved cease and desist their misconduct.”