nwestiowa.com

South O'Brien, Doon bonds pass; WS short By Elijah Helton ehelton@iowainformation.com, 5 days ago

By Elijah Helton ehelton@iowainformation.com, 5 days ago

REGIONAL—The South O’Brien School District and city of Doon passed their bond referendums Tuesday, March 7, as both entities look to build next-generation facilities. The ...