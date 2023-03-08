Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Axios Denver

How to celebrate 100 years of Disney in Denver

By John Frank,

5 days ago

Disney marks its 100th anniversary later this year but you don't have to wait to relive the magic.

What to know: The Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is now showing at the Lighthouse Artspace (3900 Elati St.) in Denver.

  • The exhibition — which runs through May 29 — showcases Disney's history with interactive displays and floor-to-ceiling projections with scenes from its iconic movies, including "The Lion King" and "Frozen."
  • Tickets start at $36.

Quick take: Our colleague Troy Smith with Axios Cleveland says the exhibit is "jaw-dropping" and his kids couldn't stop smiling.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denverites Shazamed pop music the most in 2022
Denver, CO1 day ago
A new initiative is rethinking how to support local music in Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
How to play tourist in Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
10 things to do in Denver this weekend | March 9-12
Denver, CO4 days ago
Colorado's new brewery gives former New Belgium brewer a Second Dawn
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Meet Trinidad Rodriguez: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
Denver, CO2 days ago
Get to know Denver mayor candidate Andy Rougeot in 13 questions
Denver, CO1 day ago
Machetes Gourmet serves some of the best — and longest — quesadillas in Denver
Denver, CO6 days ago
Meet Mike Johnston: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
Denver, CO1 day ago
Meet Lisa Calderón: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
Denver, CO1 day ago
1-minute voter guide: Denver Auditor Tim O'Brien takes on Erik Clarke
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Report: Denver-based Catholic nonprofit bought LGBTQ hookup app data
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver among nation's top pet-friendly cities for renters
Denver, CO4 days ago
Meet Thomas Wolf: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
Denver, CO2 days ago
1-minute voter guide: Denver's referred questions 2M and 2N
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Colorado's Quantive is part of the generative AI arms race
Denver, CO6 days ago
What the next Denver mayor would say on the DIA train
Denver, CO6 days ago
How to vote in Denver's 2023 municipal election
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Denver's e-bike rebate program a savvy investment, new study shows
Denver, CO6 days ago
1-minute voter guide: Referred Question 2O on Park Hill Golf Course
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Who's winning the money race for Denver mayor: 5 numbers to know
Denver, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy