Change location
fourstateshomepage.com
Veterans testify of ‘catastrophic’ impact of Afghan collapse
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press,5 days ago
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press,5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Active-service members and veterans provided firsthand testimony Wednesday about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, describing in harrowing detail the carnage and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0