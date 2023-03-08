Batman: The Doom The Came To Gotham Shows Off Green Arrow and Dick Grayson

Batman: The Doom The Came To Gotham has some brand new images of all of Batman's allies and enemies in this Elsworlds tale. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment dropped some new snaps of fan favorites like Green Arrow and Nightwing before the movie's big release. In these small moments, it's clear we're not in Kansas anymore, so to speak. Gotham is up against some horrors that cannot be solved with a batarang. So, it will be Batman's job to battle supernatural forces and save the city with the hallmark ingenuity that draws so many to the character. Oliver Queen and Dick Grayson are not the only familiar faces along for the ride though. Names like Sanjay Tawde (a Jason Todd double!), Harvey Dent, James Gordon, and Oracle are all here too! Kai Li Cain is also in tow for the ride as an Elseworlds version of Cassandra Cain!

DC Entertainment is pumped for this upcoming release: "Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham is a 1920s-based tale that finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus. The logic/science-driven Batman must battle Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham, along the way being aided and confronted by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra's al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and Bruce's beloved wards. Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other."

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments down below!

Oracle

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

In preparing to take on supernatural forces, Batman turns to his own mystical ally - Oracle - to help prepare for battle in a key scene from Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham . David Giuntoli ( Grimm, A Million Little Things ) and Gideon Adlon ( Pacific Rim: The Black ) give voice to Batman and an Elseworlds-altered Oracle, respectively.

"Bruce, Kai Li and Gordon"

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Bruce Wayne, Kai Li Cain and James Gordon stand graveside pondering their next move during one of the more somber moments of Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham . David Giuntoli ( Grimm, A Million Little Things ) reprises his Batman: Soul of the Dragon role as the voice of Bruce Wayne & the Dark Knight, while Tati Gabrielle ( Kaleidoscope, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Uncharted ) voices Kai Li Cain - an Elseworlds interpretation of Cassandra Cain - and longtime DC Animated Movies veteran John DiMaggio ( Futurama, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire ) plays James Gordon.

"Harvey, Oliver and Bruce"

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The great Gotham City triumvirate of Bruce Wayne, Oliver Queen and Harvey Dent come together at a dinner hosted by the famed archer as the action begins to heat up in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham . Wayne, Queen and Dent are voiced by DC Animated Movies standards David Giuntoli ( Grimm, A Million Little Things ), Christopher Gorham ( The Lincoln Lawyer, Insatiable ) and Patrick Fabian ( Better Call Saul ), respectively.

"Bruce, Dick and Sanjay"

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Bruce Wayne and his wards make their final stop on a 20-year journey - at Professor Cobblepot's frozen encampment - in one of the opening scenes of Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham. David Giuntoli ( Grimm, A Million Little Things ) portrays Bruce Wayne, while Jason Marsden ( Young Justice, A Goofy Movie ) plays Dick Grayson and Karan Brar ( Jessie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise) gives voice to the Elseworlds version of Jason Todd, Sanjay "Jay" Tawde.

Related: