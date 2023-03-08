Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Texas H-E-B Is Getting A New Look After 20 Years Of Being Open

By Dani Medina,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6lVt_0lC3wt0p00
Photo: Google Maps

H-E-B is continuing to give its locations a major facelift — and one Texas store is next up!

The Lincoln Heights location in San Antonio (999 E. Basse Road #150) is getting a new look after more than 20 years of being open, the Texas-based grocery chain announced this week.

"Our team is hard at work reinventing our Lincoln Heights store to better reflect and serve this vibrant community. We want to create a store our loyal customers can be proud of, and we look forward to continue offering a quality shopping experience and the best H-E-B has to offer," said H-E-B Group Vice President San Antonio Kyle Stevens .

In addition to the inclusion of a True Texas BBQ restaurant, the Lincoln Heights H-E-B will grow to over 110,000 square feet. "The store will feature new and upgraded departments, a larger product assortment, an expanded Curbside area with more dedicated parking and new Pharmacy Drive-Thru," the news release states.

The store will remain open during the renovations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
End of an Era: Iconic San Antonio Store Shuts its Doors after 45 Years
San Antonio, TX8 hours ago
Popular San Antonio Mexican Restaurant Opens Its Third Location
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Hotel Emma: A San Antonio legend with a storied past, bright future
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nicha's Comida Mexicana opens third location, this one near Churchill High School
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 3-bedroom home in Stone Oak
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Rosario’s restaurant on North Side closed permanently
San Antonio, TX14 hours ago
Austin's Royal Blue Grocery set to open Southtown-based food trailer
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Battle of Flowers releases 2023 parade route for San Antonio Fiesta
San Antonio, TX15 hours ago
San Antonio mourns 45-year-old Dairy Queen closure on the Southside
San Antonio, TX18 hours ago
San Marcos' Root Cellar Cafe opens new restaurant in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX19 hours ago
Easter San Antonio 2023: Brunch, Restaurants, Things to Do
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
News 4 San Antonio anchor Emily Baucum leaves to join The Alamo Trust
San Antonio, TX22 hours ago
Driving though this Helotes neighborhood could earn you a $250 fine
Helotes, TX3 days ago
Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security
San Antonio, TX19 hours ago
10 San Antonio thrift stores to shop that aren't Goodwill
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
A twist leads gun accessory maker to Kerrville
Kerrville, TX3 days ago
5 Central Texas towns near Austin with standout bbq joints
Austin, TX3 days ago
Pete's Hot Chicken food truck brings Nashville heat to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
The Pig Stand on Broadway serves its last meal
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Here are 9 hikes with stunning views in the San Antonio area
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Man hit by train after seen walking along tracks by conductor
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Downtown Master Plan nears completion
Seguin, TX1 day ago
San Antonians concerned with dangerous dogs
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
City of San Antonio prepares to launch new feature in 311 customer service app
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Thunderstorms, cooler temperatures headed to San Antonio, Hill Country
San Antonio, TX23 hours ago
Suspect kicks officer after assault outside business, police say
San Antonio, TX18 hours ago
Police investigating shooting that spans two locations
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Driver loses control, crashes SUV into bedroom of 12-year-old girl on southside
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Expert shares why allergies in San Antonio are so awful
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Man shot in leg after exchanging gunfire with two men he discovered breaking into his car
San Antonio, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy