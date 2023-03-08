Open in App
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
For $14.9m, a luxury home on the North Shore that’s an ‘entertainer’s dream’

By Vivi Smilgius,

5 days ago

Fancy a dip? Choose between the infinity pool, the private beach, or the soaking tub with an ocean view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I32g7_0lC3vYdT00
. Jimi Smith

This Gatsby-esque, 10,000-square-foot luxury home in Manchester-by-the-Sea has just about everything except that elusive glowing green light.

Located at 38 Masconomo St., the mansion features seven bedrooms — with ocean views — and 9.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater, home gym, billiards room, and wet bar. The home was built in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vXH1_0lC3vYdT00
. – Matt Surette

The 4.22-acre property also includes outdoor amenities like a sports court, pool, and private beach, as well as a pavilion and a cabana. George Sarkis of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman has listed the property for $14,995,000.

“It’s an entertainer’s dream,” Sarkis said. “If you like to host, you’re not going to find a better home.”

Inside, most of the mansion is painted light gray and accented with white crown molding. Hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, and windows with ocean views add clean and crisp elements to the space.

“The focus was really the entertainer’s level, which is the main level,” Sarkis said. “[The builders] wanted it to be open doors, indoor-outdoor living.”

The front doors open to a foyer with vaulted ceilings and a double staircase. Through the foyer and past a sitting room is a living room with a coffered ceiling, gas fireplace, and ocean views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzxaY_0lC3vYdT00
. – Matt Surette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmAj0_0lC3vYdT00
. – Matt Surette

The open floor plan leads to the kitchen, where an L-shaped island with seating for six sits under elegant pendant lighting. The kitchen has white elmwood cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances — including but not limited to a six-burner gas range and two dishwashers — and a pantry for added storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM6lB_0lC3vYdT00
. – Matt Surette

Also on the main level is a combination mudroom-laundry room. Dark blue cabinets, white shiplap walls, and more ocean views give the space a nautical feel.

Upstairs are six of the home’s seven bedrooms. The primary bedroom sports a 155-square-foot walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and a soaking tub next to a window overlooking the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158xnL_0lC3vYdT00
. – Matt Surette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mm2MM_0lC3vYdT00
. – Matt Surette

The billiards room, wet bar, home gym, and movie theater are also upstairs. The theater includes a projector and plush leather seating for 12. The home also offers two attached garages with space for six cars.

