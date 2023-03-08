Open in App
Chesterfield County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Veterans organization Forty and Eight visits Chesterfield elementary schools

By Haley Tenore,

5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students are learning about the American flag from veterans visiting elementary schools across Chesterfield.

Representatives from The Forty and Eight veterans organization are visiting first graders across Chesterfield County Public Schools.

    Students from Jacobs Road Elemetary School receive visit from Forty and Eight veterans group
    Representatives from Forty and Eight teach Jacobs Roads students about American flag history
    Jacobs Roads students participate in lecture given by Forty and Eight
    Forty and Eight veterans group members visit Jacobs Roads Elementary in Chesterfield
    Forty and Eight members teach Crenshaw Elementary students about flag etiquette
    Guest speakers from Forty and Eight come to Crenshaw Elementary
    Students at Crenshaw Elementary receive small American flags
    Forty and Eight veterans group visit Crenshaw Elementary first graders
Chesterfield County Public Schools could all be on the same schedule for 2024

This week, the group visited Crenshaw Elementary and Jacobs Road Elementary. The Forty and Eight began visiting schools in February and will continue visiting all Chesterfield elementary schools throughout the month of March.

Forty and Eight representatives teach students about flag etiquette and the Pledge of Allegiance. The representatives also give students small flags and coloring books and encourage them to thank veterans and members of the military for their service.

