Trumbull County, OH
WKBN

Former Trumbull County deputy dog warden sentenced in animal neglect case

By Chelsea Simeon,

5 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former deputy dog warden for Trumbull County has been sentenced on charges stemming from an investigation into alleged dog neglect at the county dog pound.

Charles Parks pleaded no contest and was found guilty of prohibitions concerning companion animals — deprivation of food and water. The other charges against him were dismissed.

Parks will be on probation for six months as part of his sentence in Warren Municipal Court.

Youngstown woman arrested after 5-year-old found home alone

Parks was charged last August with four counts of misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals. He was accused of failing to provide necessary care to dogs at the pound on at least two dates when he was the only employee scheduled to do so.

“Because of the employee and volunteer schedules at the Dog Warden facility, this meant that the dogs would have allegedly been without food, water, medication, and other care for at least 48 hours,” said Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor in a statement at the time.

According to Shandor, humane agents received the initial complaint from the county’s executive dog warden.

Parks remains employed by the county but he has since been transferred to a groundskeeper job in the Maintenance Department.

