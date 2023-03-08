Open in App
Washington, DC
DC News Now

Pres. Biden won’t stop DC Criminal Code override

By Tasmin MahfuzKatie MisuracaDaniel Hamburg,

5 days ago

WASHINGTON DC (DC NEWS NOW) — One of the biggest topics this week is the debate over DC’s criminal code.

Biden said this week, he sides with the republican led effort to block it and not veto it.

But, this goes against the DC council which has supported revising the ore 100-year-old code.

The president’s stance is also getting pushback from those who support DC statehood.

