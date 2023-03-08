Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Scottsdale Independent

Whitehead: Scottsdale, county IGA should be reconsidered

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5GRR_0lC3gUZQ00

Last Friday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted down the intergovernmental agreement to deliver water to the unincorporated residents in Rio Verde Foothills.

This is the second time in nine months that the BOS has voted against a water solution for these residents. I am deeply disappointed.

In Scottsdale, we know that water management prevents water wars and policies must be free of politics. For these reasons, the City Council directed the city manager and attorneys to develop an intergovernmental agreement with counterparts at Maricopa County. These negotiations also involved legislators and staff and the attorney general’s office.

Scottsdale’s involvement was to assist Maricopa County in securing a regulated water supply for its residents in Rio Verde Foothills. Something these residents have never had and is increasingly important as wells run dry in the area.

Within a week of the draft IGA’s completion, the Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved it allowing flexibility to best serve all parties. Council inboxes and City Hall were filled with RVF residents supporting the plan.

Now RVF residents are once again without hope. The county rejected the IGA with a demand that the city of Scottsdale enter into a contract with EPCOR, a private company, to provide water for Rio Verde Foothills residents. This places legal responsibility and liability for RVF water service on Scottsdale and its taxpayers.

Scottsdale is a city government, not a utility. Intergovernmental agreements, by definition, are between governments. IGAs are the mechanism by which one municipality can share resources with residents from another municipality. The draft IGA between Maricopa County and Scottsdale would have provided treated water to RVF residents, upheld Scottsdale’s drought management plan, and met the city’s obligations to its residents.

The framework is what matters. Not the source of the water.

In its resolution, the Board of Supervisors explicitly requires EPCOR-sourced water. What is unclear to me is why. At a recent AZ Corporation Commission meeting, RVF residents came out in large numbers against a proposed “EPCOR solution.” Also worth noting, EPCOR delivers water to Fountain Hills and Rio Verde residents today and Scottsdale is not involved.

The county also opposed Scottsdale’s proposed building moratorium in RVF.

Ultimately, this would be a Maricopa County decision but it seems like common sense until a permanent water supply is in place.

Had the Board of Supervisors approved the IGA, water could have flowed to existing residents quickly. Scottsdale is negotiating water allotment increases from existing sources. No new contracts to bid, no new infrastructure. The 3-year time commitment gives the county and residents time to establish a permanent water source.

While the water costs are increasing everywhere, cities charges are based on actual cost of service. The Scottsdale-Maricopa County IGA was and remains a very good solution for these residents.

Both Rio Verde Foothills and Scottsdale residents are represented by Maricopa County Supervisor Tom Galvin. I believe he should reconsider the IGA in order to best serve his constituents on both sides of the border.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Scottsdale, AZ newsLocal Scottsdale, AZ
Family-owned builder named No. 1 in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
No arrests made following massive drug bust in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ11 hours ago
SOLD! Valley investment group buys north Scottsdale parcel
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Family says their father was neglected at Casa Grande nursing home
Casa Grande, AZ3 days ago
Phoenix bans ‘source of income’ discrimination for renters, home buyers
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Gilbert council kills light rail
Gilbert, AZ4 days ago
Mobile Home Park Residents Plead for Phoenix to Stop Evictions
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
City of Mesa Increases Grass Removal Incentives
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Healthcare company breaks ground on new facility in Mesa
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
Clerk at Fry’s store in Tempe retires after 27 years
Tempe, AZ4 days ago
Massive drug bust at Scottsdale short-term rental nets $5.4M in drugs, weapons
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
This is the Valley’s Most Expensive Home to Ever be Built
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Mesa Welcomes Popular Burger Joint With Free Food Giveaways
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Flight hit by lightning, diverted coming into Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Indian School Road in West Valley
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Brown lemons, food on the floor among violations spotted at Phoenix-area restaurants
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Chef Fabio Ceschetti Opening New Restaurant in Peoria
Peoria, AZ3 days ago
Denny’s Opening New Locations in Laveen, Goodyear, and Buckeye
Goodyear, AZ5 days ago
Lake Havasu City man arrested, booked for Mesa murder
Lake Havasu City, AZ3 days ago
Memorial for killed motorcyclist in Surprise keeps getting vandalized
Surprise, AZ4 days ago
'Traumatized' residents of 3 Phoenix mobile home parks being forced out attend special council meeting
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
Blues music, craft beer, more on tap at Apache Junction festival
Apache Junction, AZ3 days ago
After abundant winter rain and snow, Arizona could see a wildflower 'superbloom'
Apache Junction, AZ5 days ago
Mother arrested after allegedly punching teen daughter in west Phoenix parking lot
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy