Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Man on probation accused of shooting 2 students near Brooklyn school

By Mira Wassef,

5 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man out on probation is accused of shooting two students near a Brooklyn school on Tuesday, police said.

Ousmane Diallo, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession in connection to the incident, according to the NYPD. A minor was also arrested in the case but police did not provide any information about the charges.

Man shot to death inside Harlem home by someone he knew: NYPD

Diallo allegedly shot two 18-year-old students in a store across the street from PS 371 near 36th Street and Fourth Avenue at around 2:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victims were each shot in the left shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Diallo has five prior arrests and is currently out on probation, police said. Diallo was arrested for attempted murder in August and was released on bail in October, according to public court records.

