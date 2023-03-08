DeSantis Jokes He Would Smuggle Novak Djokovic into Florida to Play in Miami Tournament: ‘I Would Run a Boat to the Bahamas for Him’

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) held a press conference on Wednesday to expose his so-called “book ban hoax” and at one point discussed the recent refusal by the Department of Homeland Security to allow number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic into the country.

The U.S. currently has regulations in place, although they are soon set to expire, requiring foreign travelers into the U.S. to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination. Djokovic has adamantly refused to get vaccinated, which in the past has caused him to miss tournaments in the U.S. and other countries, like Australia, where he was allowed to play this year after a high-profile visa ban the previous year.

“I think that you guys know, you know. Number one, tennis player, one of the best ever. He is being discriminated against because he didn’t take the m-RNA Covid jab and he never wanted to do it from the beginning. And you know what? There are people in Florida who never wanted to do it. And we fought for your right to make that choice without losing your job,” DeSantis said to applause.

“And so, not only has he not wanted to take it, we now have the data to show these booster shots aren’t preventing you from getting infected,” the Republican continued, adding:

People get infected anyways. And so, you know, it’s like, okay, now you have this, this, this rule. And we’re one of the only countries in the world that has this rule that you have to show shot records to come in as a foreign visitor on an airplane. Never mind. Djokovic has already had Covid. You know, there’s something called natural immunity, which the CDC didn’t want to recognize, but we all know is a fact of life. And so he poses zero risk to the United States, zero risk to the state of Florida and zero risk to Miami. So he should be allowed to compete. Now, I would run. I would run a boat from the Bahamas here for him. I would do that 100%.

After another applause, DeSantis concluded, “But, but I think his people are looking at it, and I’m not sure that’s the way they want to come into the into the country, which I understand. I think it’d be a great moment. But, you know, nevertheless.”

DeSantis sent President Joe Biden a letter on Monday, urging his administration to allow Djokovic in the country.

“The only thing keeping Mr. Djokovic from participating,” DeSantis wrote, “is your administration’s continued enforcement of a misguided, unscientific and out-of-date Covid-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests seeking to visit our great country.”

The White House on Wednesday was asked about DeSantis’s letter and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered by referring journalists to the CDC.

“We expect everyone to abide by our country’s rule, whether as a participant or a spectator,” said Jean-Pierre.

Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Hills, California earlier in the week and the Miami Open begins on March 20th – the two back-to-back tournaments, dubbed the “sunshine double,” are two-week masters level tournaments.

