VIDEO: Crews battle massive fire at homes on Harsens Island

Crews battled a massive fire at several homes on Harsens Island in Lake St. Clair Wednesday afternoon.

Photo courtesy Michael Krust

The police chief tells 7 Action News that six homes were destroyed. Cleanup efforts are underway.

Chopper 7 was over Lake St. Clair earlier. Check out the video below:

Crews battle massive fire on Harsens Island

The homes appeared to be part of The Old Club.

According to the website, The Old Club is a resort and yacht club on the island, but it does not appear the fire affected the clubhouse, only cottages on the end of the island.

Harsens Island fire, courtesy: Michael Krust

Video courtesy Michael Krust

Here are some images taken from the sky: