Open in App
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

VIDEO: Crews battle massive fire at homes on Harsens Island

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GN1N_0lC3bdfi00

Crews battled a massive fire at several homes on Harsens Island in Lake St. Clair Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgm5g_0lC3bdfi00

Photo courtesy Michael Krust

The police chief tells 7 Action News that six homes were destroyed. Cleanup efforts are underway.

Chopper 7 was over Lake St. Clair earlier. Check out the video below:

Crews battle massive fire on Harsens Island

The homes appeared to be part of The Old Club.

According to the website, The Old Club is a resort and yacht club on the island, but it does not appear the fire affected the clubhouse, only cottages on the end of the island.

Harsens Island fire, courtesy: Michael Krust

Video courtesy Michael Krust

Here are some images taken from the sky:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCKFV_0lC3bdfi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150YUV_0lC3bdfi00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA15 hours ago
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Stars arrive at Oscars looking to snap back after The Slap
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
World marks three-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic
Detroit, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy