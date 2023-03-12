Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade on CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Did you miss Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade? Don't worry, CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia have you covered.

More than 200 units participated in the Parade hosted by the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association, including marching bands, Irish dancers, Irish cultural groups, Philadelphia Police and Fire Units and various divisions of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Lady's Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Join CBS News Philadelphia anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan, along with Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, starting at 9 a.m., to relive all the fun! They are hosting the parade coverage from the reviewing stands on Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets.

This year's parade theme is "St. Patrick, Let There Be Peace". The parade route begins at 16th and JFK and then proceeds around City Hall to Market Street. The Parade ends at 5th Street with the performance area on Market Street in the historic neighborhood of the Independence Visitors Center, The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

Whether you missed it all or want to watch it again, don't forget to join CBS3 this Friday, March 17, starting at 9 a.m.

You can also watch some of the highlights right here: