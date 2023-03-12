Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade on CBS3

By CBS3 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jr20x_0lC3b2IC00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Did you miss Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade? Don't worry, CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia have you covered.

More than 200 units participated in the Parade hosted by the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association, including marching bands, Irish dancers, Irish cultural groups, Philadelphia Police and Fire Units and various divisions of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Lady's Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Join CBS News Philadelphia anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan, along with Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, starting at 9 a.m., to relive all the fun! They are hosting the parade coverage from the reviewing stands on Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets.

CBS Philadelphia at the 251st Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade 01:20

This year's parade theme is "St. Patrick, Let There Be Peace". The parade route begins at 16th and JFK and then proceeds around City Hall to Market Street. The Parade ends at 5th Street with the performance area on Market Street in the historic neighborhood of the Independence Visitors Center, The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

Whether you missed it all or want to watch it again, don't forget to join CBS3 this Friday, March 17, starting at 9 a.m.

You can also watch some of the highlights right here:

Dan Harrell Grand Marshal of the 251st St. Patrick's Day Parade 02:46
St .Malachy's College from Belfast, Northern Ireland surprises Grand Marshal at 251st St. Patrick's 01:55
Philadelphia Police, Fire Department represented at 251st St. Patrick's Day Parade 06:03
Interview with Joe Fox, President of the St Patrick's Day Observance Association 01:52
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Hozier coming to Philadelphia's Mann Center in September
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Springsteen has postponed last 3 shows due to illness, but Philly show is a go
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Philadelphia offering $1,000 bonuses for lifeguard applicants, even if they can't swim
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amtrak releases low-cost Night Owl Fares from New York to D.C.
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Man stabbed in North Philadelphia near Temple University: police
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Something more than just coffee being brewed at Bitty & Beau's Coffee
Bethlehem, PA19 hours ago
Chinatown group opposes proposed 76ers arena in Market East
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Why Boathouse Row will go dark for about 8 months
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
18-year-old shot 4 times in Tacony, police say
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
KFC Shooting Wounds Man In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man wanted for stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage: police
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Fire erupts at Hotel Carlyle in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
New Jersey auto technician helps U.S. veteran who fell on hard times
Pennington, NJ9 hours ago
University of Delaware student wins big on "The Price is Right"
Newark, DE16 hours ago
Ruptured sprinkler pipe causes damage to Newark apartment building
Newark, DE11 hours ago
Son of Flyers interim GM apologizes for pushing woman's wheelchair down steps
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Radnor's plastic bag ban goes into effect
Radnor Township, PA17 hours ago
NEXT Weather: Sunny, milder Thursday
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Police name student killed who was chased down, shot 10 times
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Windy conditions in Philly region kept utility crews busy
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Simon Gratz HS to remain closed Wednesday due to asbestos
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Hoops fans still excited for March Madness despite zero Philly teams making tourney
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Horrific Violence: Man Shot Over 70 Times in Philadelphia, PA, Dies
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Allentown hardware store remembers 1993 blizzard, 30 years later
Allentown, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia police seek gunman in fatal triple shooting
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
Philadelphia teens taking action to address city's gun violence epidemic
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man shoots pit bull who allegedly attacked woman in Philadelphia, police say
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Graduating class of Philadelphia police officers includes middle-aged recruits
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy