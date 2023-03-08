Open in App
The Comeback

DeAndre Hopkins reacts to trade rumors

By Kevin Harrish,

5 days ago
Over the past several NFL seasons, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has emerged as one of the top receivers in the entire league and has been a top weapon for Cardinals’ star quarterback Kyler Murray throughout his young NFL career. But Hopkins has recently been the source of trade rumors, and he can’t help but hear them.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show this week, DeAndre Hopkins addressed his uncertain NFL future, acknowledging that he has indeed heard several trade rumors, but that right now he is just living “in the present moment.”

“I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks, but I take things day for day,” Hopkins said during the appearance, according to Pro Football Talk. “I don’t look forward for the future, I live in the present moment. Right now, the Arizona Cardinals is the team and roster that I’m on. I’m preparing myself for whatever the future holds. I don’t really look forward to the future, I let you guys take care of that.”

Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro receiver and would obviously provide a boost to any offense needing help at receiver and he could be a valuable trade piece as the Cardinals look to build a strong future.

