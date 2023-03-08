Advanced Home Watch Services is accredited

Advanced Home Watch Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain high industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home watch is a visual inspection of a home or property that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence, according to a press release.

All principals of NHWA Accredited Member companies are background-checked, insured and bonded.

Originally from Illinois, co-owner Rhonda Waldersen made Arizona her home in 1994. She has lived in Phoenix and Carefree and currently resides in north Scottsdale, Rio Verde Foothills.

After earning her bachelor’s degree in business finance from Arizona State University, Waldersen pursued a career in the financial markets for a brief time until she realized her passion was in real estate, the release stated. She has been a full-time real estate professional for 17 years with a break to raise her children.

Having owned a second home in northern Arizona for many years, Waldersen understands the concerns of having an unoccupied property.

Co-owner Patty Knox-Hermann is a real estate broker with industry knowledge. She has lived in the Valley for more than 40 years and is an owner/designated broker. Knox-Hermann is also the marketing representative for a local general contractor. She brings professional real estate ability and decades of residential construction background.

Knox-Hermann’s services are not just tied to the Valley; she has a cabin in the Arizona mountains and monitors her own as well as several other properties in the off-season.

Waldersen and Knox-Hermann have loved their real estate clients and realized there was a need to have their homes watched over while they are not there, according to the release.

Advanced Home Watch Services serves Phoenix, Rio Verde, Scottsdale, Carefree, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek, Sun City, Fountain Hills, Peoria and Mongollon Rim.

You can reach them at 602-882-2339 or at advancedhomewatchservices@gmail.com. Learn more at www.advancedhomewatchservices.com.