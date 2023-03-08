Open in App
Lawrenceville, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 arrested, 9 others suspected of impersonating cops in Gwinnett home invasions

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWmMj_0lC3T3fj00

Gwinnett County police arrested a Lawrenceville man who is accused of impersonating an officer to commit multiple home invasions and armed robberies, revealing a larger investigation involving at least 11 suspects.

Christopher Michael, 34, was arrested March 2 on a long list of charges related to two home invasions that took place in September, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter confirmed. Police took out similar charges against a second suspect, 31-year-old Guillermo Hernandez, who was already in custody on unrelated charges in Walton County. Nine other suspects have not been publicly identified.

Michael was one of five armed men who stormed a Lilburn home around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, allegedly kicking in the doors while yelling that they were with police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities said. Doorbell camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows two cars pulling up to the home in the middle of the night and five men quickly approaching the house.

A victim told Channel 2 the masked men terrorized her family and stole electronics. She said they threatened her and her family, including her children. Hernandez is facing four counts of cruelty to children for his alleged role.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2 she had no idea what led the men to target her home.

“We don’t have much money to be in this type of situation,” she said.

Less than a week later, Michael is accused of dressing as a police officer and committing another home invasion at an apartment complex in Norcross, police confirmed. He is suspected of robbing more victims at gunpoint before carjacking a man outside.

Police did not share further details about the case but said at least nine other suspects were involved, indicating that the scope of the investigation is larger than the two armed home invasions.

Michael and Hernandez both remain in jail without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Miami homicide suspect taken to hospital after chase in Cobb; officer injured
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Hall County UPS supervisor accused of stealing items worth over $25K from company, deputies say
Gainesville, GA23 hours ago
Opponents of Atlanta police training center say cops arrested 1, detained others
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 arrested for violent ‘gang war,’ 1 suspect on the run, Gwinnett police say
Duluth, GA18 hours ago
Police: 62-year-old man hospitalized after Marietta crash with DUI driver
Marietta, GA19 hours ago
Attorney: Family ‘did not find answers’ in second autopsy of slain activist
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Man arrested after smoking marijuana in Waffle House parking lot right near K9 unit, deputies say
Fayetteville, GA18 hours ago
Dunwoody police say couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
2 juveniles charged after woman found shot in the face, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Altercation escalated into shooting in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
'Just why?' | Family of man robbed, killed at Decatur bus stop demands justice at his funeral
Decatur, GA2 days ago
NE Ga police blotter: Athens shooting becomes murder case, Jefferson police seek theft suspects
Athens, GA3 days ago
‘We have been left in the dark;’ Family of man killed at MARTA station demands answers
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Man gets 25-year prison term without parole for conviction in molestation case
Athens, GA17 hours ago
Construction workers fighting for their lives after being hit by car in Cobb County
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Police identify wanted man shot on I-20
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Massive drug bust leads to arrest of 2 Athens men, police say
Athens, GA4 days ago
Kids steal, damage car and ride through Clayton County apartment complex: Police Bodycam
College Park, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy