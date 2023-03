okayplayer.com

Melle Mel Responds to Backlash About Comments Towards Eminem, Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne By Jaelani Turner-Williams, 5 days ago

By Jaelani Turner-Williams, 5 days ago

Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. In response to his controversial interview on The Art of Dialogue, Melle Mel asserted his ...