Georgia man indicted for killing and dismembering woman, her son

A Tallapoosa, Georgia man has been indicted on nine counts of capital murder and two counts of corpse abuse.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes is accused of killing Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her son, Omar Gallegos Vazquez, 14.

According to the Associated Press , Pascual-Reyes is accused of kidnapping Ceja’s 12-year-old daughter and holding her against her will at the same location where her mother and brother were killed and dismembered.

In a statement , Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Pascual-Reyes sexually assaulted the girl.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser , the girl, who is not being identified by name, chewed through restraints that tied her to a bed where she was given drugs and alcohol to keep her incapacitated.

After she escaped, a driver stopped along a country road, picked her up, and alerted authorities, which led to a search of the home where she lived with her mother and brother, and the discovery of the remains.

If convicted, Pascual-Reyes could be sentenced to death or a sentence of life imprisonment for each of the nine charges of capital murder.

The punishment for the abuse of a corpse ranges from one to 10 years.

