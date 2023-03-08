Shop our favorite Raleigh sports gear

If you’re a huge college sports fan and
a Raleighite — you’ve come to the right place.
Shop our favorite picks
for officially licensed sports merch representing NC State, UNC, and Duke.
For the Wolfpack T-shirt:
This Wolfpack shirt
could easily become everyday wear, and we’re dying to cozy up in this gray long-sleeve
. Sweatshirt:
This heather gray hoodie
has a perfectly worn and casual feel, while this black quarter-zip
is instant workout attire. Sweatpants:
Get comfy in these gray terry pants
, or go polished-yet-comfortable in these black joggers
. Hat:
We love this crisp, white ballcap
and are practically enchanted by this feminine floral option
. Jackets: We’re only a little obsessed
with the only puffer jacket you’ll ever need — in men’s
and in women’s
. Jersey:
This black short-sleeve
is ideal sports bar attire, and actually
, we’d be just as likely to wear it in white
. Baby:
Your grandkid could be the youngest NC State fan ever
in this adorable onesie
. Pets:
Walk your dog with a piece of Wolfpack pride with this logo-ed leash
, or give your home an instant conversation piece with this realistic stadium dog bed
.
For the Tar Heels T-shirt:
Go for a classic look in Carolina blue
or heat things up with what every UNC fan is really thinking
. Sweatshirt:
Live it up in this fun logo sweatshirt
, or be comfy and cute in this crew neck pullover
. Sweatpants:
What could be comfier than these gray sweatpants
? Besides these tri-blend joggers
, of course. Hat:
We can hardly pick between this gorgeous blue
or this stylish black
ball cap. Jackets:
We’ve got all the heart eyes for this stylish Mitchell & Ness windbreaker
and this packable women’s rain jacket
. Jersey:
Go for a crisp look in this white jersey
or go for this navy option
you could pretty much wear anywhere. Baby:
We’re practically screaming over the cuteness of this gingham ruffled romper
. Pets:
Show Tar Heel pride on the go with this sleek pet carrier
.
For the Blue Devils T-shirt
: Go full-on rivalry
or get comfy in a cropped long-sleeve tee
. Sweatshirt:
We love the basketball design on this black hoodie
and the Blue Devils spirit of this fleece pullover
. Sweatpants:
We could see wearing these gray sweatpants
every single night — that is, if you can get us out of these joggers
. Hat:
Snag this sleek black option
or something brighter in blue
. Jersey:
Go for a Duke blue baseball jersey
or basketball jersey
. Tailgate:
Keep the party going all day long with this morning to night drinkware set
.
Comments / 0