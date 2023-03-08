Open in App
Raleigh, NC
6AM City

Shop our favorite Raleigh sports gear

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtwM9_0lC3RzYW00

We’ve got all the school spirit you’ll need with these comfy picks.

Photo via Fanatics

If you’re a huge college sports fan and a Raleighite — you’ve come to the right place.

Shop our favorite picks for officially licensed sports merch representing NC State, UNC, and Duke.

For the Wolfpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j37SW_0lC3RzYW00

Show your NC State pride at any occasion.

Photos via Fanatics website

T-shirt: This Wolfpack shirt could easily become everyday wear, and we’re dying to cozy up in this gray long-sleeve .

Sweatshirt: This heather gray hoodie has a perfectly worn and casual feel, while this black quarter-zip is instant workout attire.

Sweatpants: Get comfy in these gray terry pants , or go polished-yet-comfortable in these black joggers .

Hat: We love this crisp, white ballcap and are practically enchanted by this feminine floral option .

Jackets: We’re only a little obsessed with the only puffer jacket you’ll ever need — in men’s and in women’s .

Jersey: This black short-sleeve is ideal sports bar attire, and actually , we’d be just as likely to wear it in white .

Baby: Your grandkid could be the youngest NC State fan ever in this adorable onesie .

Pets: Walk your dog with a piece of Wolfpack pride with this logo-ed leash , or give your home an instant conversation piece with this realistic stadium dog bed .

For the Tar Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAdYH_0lC3RzYW00

Turns out, Carolina blue looks good on the whole family.

Photos via Fanatics

T-shirt: Go for a classic look in Carolina blue or heat things up with what every UNC fan is really thinking .

Sweatshirt: Live it up in this fun logo sweatshirt , or be comfy and cute in this crew neck pullover .

Sweatpants: What could be comfier than these gray sweatpants ? Besides these tri-blend joggers , of course.

Hat: We can hardly pick between this gorgeous blue or this stylish black ball cap.

Jackets: We’ve got all the heart eyes for this stylish Mitchell & Ness windbreaker and this packable women’s rain jacket .

Jersey: Go for a crisp look in this white jersey or go for this navy option you could pretty much wear anywhere.

Baby: We’re practically screaming over the cuteness of this gingham ruffled romper .

Pets: Show Tar Heel pride on the go with this sleek pet carrier .

For the Blue Devils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oV65C_0lC3RzYW00

Shop our picks to be tailgate ready.

Photos via Fanatics

T-shirt : Go full-on rivalry or get comfy in a cropped long-sleeve tee .

Sweatshirt: We love the basketball design on this black hoodie and the Blue Devils spirit of this fleece pullover .

Sweatpants: We could see wearing these gray sweatpants every single night — that is, if you can get us out of these joggers .

Hat: Snag this sleek black option or something brighter in blue .

Jersey: Go for a Duke blue baseball jersey or basketball jersey .

Tailgate: Keep the party going all day long with this morning to night drinkware set .
