WBRE

Inmate sentenced for rape in Luzerne County found dead in cell

By Vivian Muniz,

5 days ago

BELLEFONTE, CENTRAL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the State Correctional Institution at Rockview report an inmate, sentenced for rape in Luzerne County, was found dead in a cell.

According to Superintendent B. Salamon, 61-year-old Andrew Yuhas was found unresponsive in his cell Monday morning.

Prison medical staff provided life-saving measures as he was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., officials stated.

Authorities say Yuhas was serving a 16 to 32-year sentence for rape committed in Luzerne County. He has been in the corrections system since November 1998 and had been at SCI Rockview since Mach 2016.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating Yuhas’s death. The cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

