Atlanta, GA
Virginia-Highland’s Original  El Taco to Close Mar 19, Making Way for New Fifth Group Concept

By Drew Pittock,

6 days ago
Fifth Group Restaurants today announced that its Virginia-Highland Tex Mex restaurant The Original El Taco, located at 1186 North Highland Ave, will close on Mar 19, making way for an exciting new, to-be-announced Fifth Group concept in the same space. The new concept is slated to open late summer 2023, following extensive renovations and a kitchen refresh.

In a statement provided to What Now Atlanta, Fifth Group Partner Steve Simon says, “We’ve been in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood since 1999 when we first opened La Tavola – we love our regulars and neighbors and want to bring them something fresh & new.”

Simon goes on to add, “The area is seeing an influx of investment, growth, and new retail & restaurants and we’re excited to match that energy with a brand new concept. We hope our neighbors & everyone who loves El Taco will come by and visit our staff before we close and raise a margarita and spin the wheel of taco one last time.”

This article was taken from a press release shared with What Now Atlanta.



