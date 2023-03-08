Open in App
Deschutes County, OR
See more from this location?
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County DA, Justin Link’s lawyer react to granting of parole, imminent release from prison

By Barney Lerten,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DIhw_0lC3JUX500

(Update: Adding video, comments by DA, defense attorney)

Due for release from prison late next month; 'Justice has not been served,' victim's niece says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The teen considered by some as the leader in one of the most notorious murder cases in Central Oregon history, the March 2001 beating and fatal shooting of Barbara Thomas at her home along the Old Bend-Redmond Highway, has been granted parole and an April 28 release date by the Oregon Board of Parole.

Justin Alan Link, who will turn 40 shortly after his release, was 17 when he and four other teens – including Thomas’s son, Adam Thomas, then 18 – conspired to assault the woman upon her return home. Seth Koch, then 15, shot and killed her, and the five then tried to flee to Canada in the woman’s car, but were stopped and arrested at the border.

“I did not support Justin Link’s release. I believe that he should have been held, but the Parole Board made a different decision," Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday. Gunnels and the victim's niece, Sara Jones, took part in last week's Parole Board hearing by video.

One of Link's attorneys, Thaddeus Betz, said, “I think it was the correct legal decision because the parole board was tasked with assessing whether or not Mr. Link has been rehabilitated, and I think there’s no real question that he has been."

The Oregon Board of Parole assessed a number of factors, including a mental health diagnosis, age and immaturity of the person at the time of the offense, and focused heavily on Link’s emotional growth and increased maturity during the his imprisonment.

Betz said the ruling on Link's rehabilitation was based in part on his conduct in prison and level of accountability.

“He doesn’t fight, he doesn’t cause trouble," Betz said. "He has maintained an exemplary discipline record. He knows that but for his participation, Barbara Thomas would still be alive.”

When asked about the motive behind Link's involvement in the killing, Gunnels, who was involved in prosecuting the case over the years, said, “Justin Link had a personal dislike for Barbara Thomas because she was trying to get her son Adam Thomas to not hang out with Justin Link."

Betz said there wasn't a specific motive in play that fateful day.

“To put it in context, it was a person who had only a ninth-grade education, who had a broken home, was essentially homeless as some would describe today, running around with peer adolescents that also had no real direction in life," Betz said.

Both Gunnels and Bentz said they believe Link was an integral piece of the homicide, despite him not being the one to pull the trigger 20 plus years ago. However Betz doesn’t believe Link was the primary orchestrator of the killing.

“I can only speculate about what goes on in a group of children’s heads," the attorney said. "And I think the judge that sentenced him originally put it appropriately, that it was case of group think gone wrong."

The specifics of the crimes, as many still recall, were horrendous, from trashing the house and plotting to electrocute Thomas in the bathtub with an electric fan, beating her on the head with wine bottles and eventually the fatal shot, fired at point-blank range.

Prosecutors called Link the mastermind of the plot, though he was outside the home when that shot was fired, talking to those inside by phone. Circuit Judge Alta Brady said at sentencing that Link had the other boys “do the dirty work” for him, telling them to end the beaten woman’s suffering and finish what they started.

In 2021, Gov. Kate Brown’s commutation plan made four of the five teens eligible to seek parole, the others being Lucretia Karle, 16 at the time, Ashley Summers, then 15, and Koch.

Brown commuted Karle’s sentence, citing her “extraordinary rehabilitation.” Thomas was sentenced to life in prison without parole, but Brown shortly before leaving office commuted his “true life” sentence, so he instead is serving life with possible parole after 25 years, which would be in 2026.

Link, originally convicted 20 years ago on 22 counts, has had his case again wind through the courts several times. In 2009, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled three of his murder convictions would be dropped. It set a precedent that in some cases, aggravated murder charges could only be imposed upon those who physically committed the crime.

Link was resentenced in 2016 to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years. The U.S. Supreme Court had ruled in 2012 that a life sentence without parole for juveniles convicted of aggravated murder was unconstitutional as "cruel and unusual" punishment; a later ruling made that retroactive.

In its "action form," signed Tuesday, the Parole Board said it had received a psychological evaluation of Link and concluded "that upon consideration of the age and immaturity of the AIC (adult in custody) at the time of the offense, and the behavior of the AIC thereafter, the AIC has demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation."

A Parole Board hearing for Koch is set for April 20 and for Summers on May 3.

Thomas’s niece, Sara Jones, who has moved away from Redmond and Central Oregon, gave a statement at Link’s March 1 parole hearing about the very difficult years for the family since the brutal slaying, arguing against his release. While some family members have supported their release, to end the lingering pain of further court rulings and hearings, Jones does not.

And she had one on-the-record comment Tuesday for NewsChannel 21 after learning of Link’s imminent release from prison:

“Justice has not been served.”

Betz said Link requested to be paroled to Arkansas, where some of his family live, and also told the Parole Board that moving out of state would be less traumatic for the family of Barbara Thomas.

When first contacted Tuesday, Betz, who represented Justin Link for several years in his circuit court case, said while he understands how hard and emotional it is for Thomas’s family, he added, “I think the Parole Board absolutely made the right decision.”

“There’s no better candidate for release in the Department of Corrections – but that’s been true for over a decade,” Betz said.

“Justin, I think has zero incidents of discipline the entire time” behind bars, he said. “He went in a very young man, very vulnerable to influence, scared,” at an age when many would join a prison gang or otherwise “likely have to show off, show bravado, join a gang. Justin Link avoided all that.”

Betz said Link was very well-regarded at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton, where he first served, and at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, where he’s been held since 2016.

“He’s done everything from hospice work at the state prison, denim shop at OSCI, a steamfitter, plumber – gained all these trades, doesn’t cause trouble, is respectful to everybody,” the attorney said.

Former Deschutes County District Attorney Mike Dugan had a measured reaction to the news regarding Link.

“It may be possible he’s aged out of criminality – I don’t know,” he said. “The one thing about prison that’s good: If you’re able to be paroled, for the 30 or 20 years you’re in, you have hope you can get out. The people who are in for ‘true life’ have no hope.”

But Dugan added, “The crime he participated in was absolutely horrible. I will never forget the wonderful woman who was killed, Barbara Thomas.”

If Link indeed got into no trouble over the 20-plus years behind bars, “that speaks volumes for him, for his ability to conform, behave and learn,” Dugan said. “I wish him the best. I also wish he’d never participated in that horrible crime.”

“In a sense, for the victims, justice has not been served,” he said. “But in the sense of rehabilitation – isn’t that we want from our prisons?"

The post Deschutes County DA, Justin Link’s lawyer react to granting of parole, imminent release from prison appeared first on KTVZ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Link, ‘instigator’ in Redmond 5, granted parole
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Justin Link, ringleader of brutal ‘Redmond 5’ 2001 killing of Barbara Thomas, wins parole
Redmond, OR3 days ago
‘Instigator’ of Redmond 5 wants life sentence reduced
Redmond, OR4 days ago
Sheriff: Man distributing heroin at Oregon houseless encampments arrested
Bend, OR2 days ago
Judge agrees to defense motion, delays Randall Kilby’s 2 murder trials in killings of woman, 2 brothers
Bend, OR5 days ago
▶️ DCSO: Redmond drug bust suspect found with fentanyl pills inside him at jail
Redmond, OR1 day ago
‘Long time waiting’: Randall Kilby’s 2 Bend murder trials delayed; victim’s daughters speak out
Bend, OR4 days ago
Bend woman pleads not guilty in November triple fatal
Bend, OR3 days ago
Chang feels ‘blindsided’ as Deschutes County, on 2-1 vote, backs out of managed homeless camp plans with Bend
Bend, OR2 days ago
Lost historic document discovered in Culver
Culver, OR13 hours ago
Redmond couple reports being victims of solar scam
Redmond, OR3 days ago
Two Bend women warn public after being victims of recent car break-ins they believe are tied to same man
Bend, OR2 days ago
Five gunshots fired into home under construction in Sisters; DCSO seeking video evidence from neighbors
Sisters, OR2 days ago
K-9s, drone help Bend police hunt for fugitive who fled traffic stop, was found hiding in a shed
Bend, OR2 days ago
County commissioner Chang, South Bend business owner sound off after surprising vote to not move forward with supported camp in S. Bend
Bend, OR2 days ago
Phil Chang, business owner sound off after county vote to not move forward with S. Bend managed camp
Bend, OR2 days ago
Deschutes County Public Health issues measles advisory after Kentucky outbreak; no Oregon cases so far
Wilmore, KY4 days ago
Two recent, costly Bend car clout cases may be connected; police remind residents to not leave valuables in cars
Bend, OR2 days ago
Deschutes Public Library unveils Stevens Ranch library renderings, sets Monday evening public meeting
Bend, OR9 hours ago
Special election next week offers big step toward bringing sewer system to Terrebonne
Terrebonne, OR3 days ago
City of Bend defends new camping code as ACLU, Bend Equity Group, attorney urge repeal, cite ‘constitutional liability’
Bend, OR7 days ago
Oregon and High Desert’s jobless rates don’t budge as 2023 begins
Bend, OR3 days ago
Bend councilors set to discuss: Does the city need tougher rules to save, protect its ‘urban tree canopy’?
Bend, OR7 hours ago
Redmond couple say door-to-door solar panel co. scammed them; company responds, BBB has advice to avoid issues
Redmond, OR3 days ago
Photos from the Prineville Follies
Prineville, OR3 days ago
Bend Chamber, Kôr Land Trust announce 35 employer partners for workforce housing pilot
Bend, OR1 day ago
Bend-La Pine students going green on the road: District’s first electric school bus is on the job
Bend, OR3 days ago
‘There’s not much choice here’: Homeless camps near Redmond Airport runway must move over FAA safety concerns
Redmond, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy