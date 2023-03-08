Panthers 2023 mock draft 4.0: Post-combine edition

Now that the Underwear Olympics are all wrapped up, it’s time for another Carolina Panthers mock draft.

Here are our latest projections following the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Pick No. 3 (First round): CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Panthers receive: No. 3 overall pick

Arizona Cardinals receive: No. 9 overall pick, No. 39 overall pick, 2024 first-round pick

In this scenario, the Indianapolis Colts traded up to the No. 1 overall pick for combine king Anthony Richardson while the Houston Texans stayed perfectly pat for Bryce Young. So, the Panthers had to make a move.

We kept the compensation pretty simple with Arizona and snatched up Stroud before the quarterback well ran dry. The Ohio State University star only solidified his refinement and touch as a passer in Indy, coming away with the most impressive throwing display of all on Saturday.

Pick No. 61 (Second round): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Over the past three seasons, Carolina’s tight ends have combined for just 1,073 receiving yards and six touchdowns. While Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble are fine for what they do (blocking), it’s high time the offense gets an actual playmaker at the position.

LaPorta, 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, comes out of Iowa as an experienced pass catcher—having led the Hawkeyes in receptions and receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. He also displayed his upside as an athlete at the combine—testing in the 90th percentile amongst all tight ends ever recorded in the 40-yard dash and broad jump as well as the 88th in the 3-cone drill.

Pick No. 93 (Third round): Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Ricks, who is nursing a hamstring injury he sustained during training, did not hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. But we have no qualms in stealing him away here.

The lanky 6-foot-2, 188-pounder fits the physical mold of what general manager Scott Fitterer and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero want in their secondary and should, at the very least, provide some much needed depth at the corner spot.

Pick No. 114 (Fourth round): Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

If the Panthers lose D’Onta Foreman to free agency, which seems like a possibility, they’re going to need a starting running back. And Johnson, a fellow Longhorn, can step right in as their bell cow.

At a solid six-feet and 219 pounds, Johnson can use his reliable and physical style to cruise and bruise at the pro level. While he doesn’t have the most prolific breakaway speed, the Texas product flashed some impressive short-area burst with a 1.52-second 10-yard split.

Pick No. 132 (Fourth round): Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn

Wooden didn’t test particularly well at the combine, but it’s not always about those numbers.

On tape, the 6-foot-4, 273-pounder proves to be a skilled and determined competitor. Wooden would fit nicely on the front of Carolina’s new 3-4 base defense.

Pick No. 147 (Fifth round) Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Yeah, we already drafted this position. But we’re going to find some kind of role for Mitchell—who not only registered the lowest career fumble rate amongst all 27 rushers at the combine, but also recorded a blazing 40-yard dash at 4.37 seconds.

This 5-foot-8, 179-pound home-run hitter could be used in a number of ways from the jump—perhaps a return specialist or a dangerous gadget weapon (similarly to Nyheim Hines) for Frank Reich’s offense.