Full Details of Daniel Jones’s New Giants Contract, per Report

Jones secured a massive payday from New York after a career year.

On the heels of news that Daniel Jones and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract , further details of the agreement have now come to light.

Of the $160 million, $82 million is fully guaranteed at signing, with $94 million in “practical” guarantees, per ProFootballTalk ‘s Mike Florio . There are $70 million in incentives “with a maximum payout of $35 million,” and his base salary is fully guaranteed for the 2023 and ’24 seasons. In ’25, Jones will make $30 million in base salary, with $23 million guaranteed for injury.

Orr: How Danny Dimes Became Danny Dollars and Why the Giants Had to Pay Up

The nitty-gritty details are a bit more dense, but Florio summarizes the deal by describing Jones’ contract agreement as “basically a three-year, $112.5 million contract.” The deal includes up to $47.5 million in 2026, money that is not guaranteed.

In his fourth season, Jones helped guide the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI. He set career highs in completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (3,205), yards per attempts (6.8), passer rating (92.5) and rushing yards (708). Jones has spent his entire career with the Giants since being taken with the No. 6 pick in the ’19 draft.

