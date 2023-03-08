Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Makeup Artist Applied This Instant Glow Dry Oil for the BAFTAs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lights, camera, action! Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here. Awards season has been leading up to this moment — the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscars are not just a celebration of cinema but also of beauty and style on the red carpet! We’ll be there as the stars come out to shine in their Sunday best. But just like Carrie Bradshaw, we couldn’t help but wonder: how do celebrities get their glow ? After all, they’re just like Us!

Well, we finally got an answer directly from the source! Catherine Zeta-Jones ’ makeup artist Brett Freedman revealed the secret behind the Wednesday actress’ BAFTAs look. “On the red carpet, you want the perfect amount of color, smoothness, and glisten. Too much and it’s distracting. Not enough and it feels low-watt,” Freedman told The Zoe Report . The solution? Applying the FarmHouse Fresh Lustre Drench Instant Glow Dry Oil at least 30 minutes before dressing and then a final layer afterwards. “Since it’s a dry oil, it’s never tacky, never messy. The first pass will hydrate and address any dryness, and the second gilds the lily, as they say,” he added.

“I love the glowing skin, accentuating the eyes — the whole look!” Zeta-Jones said. If you want that extra glow before a special event, then shop this A-list oil from Amazon now!

Get the FarmHouse Fresh Lustre Drench Instant Glow Dry Oil for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

The FarmHouse Fresh Lustre Drench Instant Glow Dry Oil is a fast-absorbing self-tanning oil that delivers a gorgeous golden glow. If your skin is feeling dry and full, then this product will add some much-needed nourishment and radiance. Sunkissed color without soaking up the sun!

“This gives the perfect non-greasy glow,” one shopper declared. “Perfect glow for your skin without going in the sun!” another customer proclaimed. And one reviewer gushed, “Love the scent and glow! Love putting this on my collarbone and my shoulders for that extra glow! It goes on smooth and completely dries and does not get on your clothes. This stuff is amazing.” Simple and stain-free!

An on-the-go glow has never been easier — just try this Instant Glow Dry Oil today!

