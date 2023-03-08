Cooking with Rania: Asian-style mushroom cheesesteaks

Cooking with Rania: Asian-style mushroom cheese steaks 03:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You'll love this twist on cheesesteaks from Rania Harris 's kitchen!

Asian Style Mushroom Cheese Steaks

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

4 Portobello mushrooms, sliced thick

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 poblano peppers, sliced

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 hoagie rolls, halved

4 slices provolone cheese

Yum-Yum Sauce (found in the Asian food section of your grocery store)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about five minutes. Add the soy sauce, mushrooms, garlic, poblano peppers and red bell pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are somewhat caramelized and the peppers are beginning to char, about 5 to 10 minutes. The object is to cook off most of the liquid from the mushrooms without burning the vegetables. Add the oregano and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook for just a minute longer and remove the skillet from the heat.

Divide the vegetable mixture among the 4 hoagie rolls and top each with a slice of provolone cheese. Wrap each hoagie and a sheet of parchment paper and then in foil and place them directly on the oven rack until the cheese is melted about five minutes. Serve immediately with the Yum-Yum sauce on the side.

Serves: 4