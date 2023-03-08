Council retreat set for early May; Knight wants N.C. Central as location

The Rocky Mount municipal government’s 2023 retreat is set to occur in slightly less than two months, and City Councilman Andre Knight made clear his preference for having N.C. Central University serve as the location.

During a City Council work session on Monday afternoon, Councilman T.J. Walker, who as mayor pro tem for 2023 chairs council work sessions, asked whether the dates have been finalized for the 2023 retreat.

Walker asked the question near the end of a council work session that was specially called for the council to hear a recommendation about who should be the city’s medical insurance provider.

Assistant to the City Manager for Budget and Evaluation Kenneth Hunter said he and his team had received several responses and that having the 2023 retreat from May 3-5 was what he and his team had concluded works best for all of the council members.

Walker asked, “Is everybody fine with that?”

Walker expressed concern about putting a little burden on the city staff given they are trying to complete the proposed city budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 for the council’s review.

Walker asked whether there was any time in April that could be found to have the 2023 retreat.

Mayor Sandy Roberson said he might have been the problem regarding the month of April because he could not make the dates that were proposed work for him. Roberson said he might be able to attend via phone in April.

Walker asked whether April 5, April 6 and April 7 would not work.

Hunter said that April 5 and April 6 were already planned as days for a city staff retreat and pointed out that April 7 coincides with Good Friday.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell asked about having meetings when the proposed budget could be presented to council members in smaller groups.

That way, Blackwell said, he and fellow council members would only be discussing the true initiatives they want to undertake because most of the budget should already be prepared by that time.

“The question should be those priorities that we are working with that are perhaps unbudgeted or not sealed in stone with the budget,” Blackwell said.

Hunter said, “So, what I would say is: We understand and we appreciate your consideration.”

Hunter said when he and his team looked at these dates, the determination was they could make them work if the retreat is held during the May 3-5 timeframe because the publication of the proposed budget would, under normal circumstances, be on May 15.

Hunter also said he had just spoken with new City Manager Keith Rogers Jr., who agreed that the retreat could be held from May 3-5 and that the proposed budget could be presented to the City Council later that month.

Blackwell asked whether the city Capital Improvement Program, also called the CIP, will be in the hands of the council during the 2023 retreat or if that document will be provided afterward. Hunter said the plan is to present and discuss the CIP at the retreat.

The purpose of the CIP is to prioritize the development, modernization or replacement of physical assets and assign each project an estimated cost and an anticipated method of financing.

The council at a specially called workshop on Feb. 27 debated whether the retreat should be held at the Rocky Mount Event Center or at a location outside the city. The 2022 retreat was held at the event center.

Councilman Tom Harris supported holding the retreat at the event center. He suggested the council invite experts from outside cities that have done an excellent job with initiatives like downtown revitalization or affordable housing to give a one-hour presentation.

Harris also said a bus trip could be scheduled to go to a city and spend quality time there if presentations prompted interest.

Knight said he believes there is enough money in the current municipal budget to have the 2023 retreat in Durham, and Blackwell made clear his hopes were for having it there.

During the Feb. 27 council work session, Walker said that his own poll of the city’s elected officials showed that three of them were for having the 2023 retreat at the event center and that five of them were for having it in a location where there are initiatives and projects that can be gleaned for the city’s benefit.

Walker did not name names, but Roberson told the Telegram he was in favor of the 2023 retreat being at the event center like Harris and Councilman Lige Daughtridge.

Eventually during the Feb. 27 work session, Harris said having the 2023 retreat in Durham would be fine with him.

Walker said that Durham is probably most like Rocky Mount in terms of demographics and that Durham has initiatives Rocky Mount can glean from.

Walker also noted that the 2014 retreat was held in Durham and that Raleigh-based Capitol Broadcasting Co. has invested locally with the Rocky Mount Mills commercial and residential development.

During the work session on Monday afternoon, Hunter said now that the dates for the retreat have been confirmed, he and his team would solicit requests via the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau about qualifications for a location in Durham.

“And we will start working to find it and then we will notify you of the bids that come back,” Hunter said.

Knight asked Hunter, “Did you also check with North Carolina Central University?”

“We will,” Hunter said.

Knight, who is an alumnus of NCCU, said he wanted the current City Council members to experience the historically Black college or university experience and also said NCCU is a beautiful campus.

Hunter said he believes NCCU’s graduation is on May 5 and May 6, meaning places the city would use for space on the campus would be available.

“So, we will reach out to N.C. Central this week and work to make those arrangements,” Hunter said.

NCCU’s 2023 calendar online said commencement ceremonies are set for May 6.

Monday afternoon was not the first time NCCU was brought up as a place to have a City Council retreat.

Near the end of a work session on Feb. 28, 2022, about the process of seeking a future city manager, Walker, who was serving as the mayor pro tem for 2022, brought up the dates for the 2022 retreat.

Walker at the time said his thinking was sometime in April 2022 at NCCU. Walker also is an NCCU alumnus.