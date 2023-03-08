National City ‘Teacher of the Year’ Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with 13-Year-Old Student

Jacqueline Ma. Image from 2022 Teacher of the Year presentation

A former “Teacher of the Year” at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student, the National City Police Department said Wednesday.

On Monday, police were contacted by a concerned parent who suspected her teen was having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher.

Police and school resource officers investigated the allegations, and found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Jacqueline Ma on Tuesday morning.

Ma was booked into Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility on numerous felony charges.

Police said no additional information about the case will be released because the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

Ma was one of five teachers of the year chosen by the San Diego County Office of Education in 2022.

City News Service contributed to this article.