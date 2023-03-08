Did Nevada propose a law requiring polling places in jails?

YES

A bill introduced in the Nevada Legislature on Feb. 15 would require each city and county jail in Nevada to establish an internal polling place, where prisoners authorized to vote in Nevada could vote in primary and general elections.

The bill clarifies that prisoners convicted of a felony who have not had their voting rights restored would remain ineligible to vote. Under Nevada law, incarcerated felons are ineligible to vote, but their right to vote is restored following their release. Nevada is one of 21 states to automatically restore voting rights when a prisoner is released.

Prisoners detained pretrial and those convicted of misdemeanors retain the right to vote and may cast an absentee ballot. However, due to logistical hurdles and lack of awareness, few do.

The Prison Policy Initiative identified seven jails nationwide that make in-person voting available in a report published last October.

