Has Nevada ever had rent control?

There is no history of rent control in Nevada, according to a background paper written by Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau researchers. A statement condemning rent control at the top of the paper is not the view of the bureau, but a quote from Nashville's Property Owners Council, which researchers used to illustrate the "strong visceral reactions" evoked by the topic.

No city or county in Nevada has implemented rent control, in keeping with the state's "Dillon's rule" status, which says that local governments can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state.

In 2015, Nevada modified Dillon's rule to permit counties to "address matters of local concern," including planning, zoning and development.

Last year, the Culinary Union attempted to place rent control on the North Las Vegas ballot, but the Las Vegas City Council blocked the effort.

