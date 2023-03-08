Is There a Drake and Lil Baby Collaborative Album in the Works?

Drake just refuses to take his foot off the gas.

On Wednesday (March 8), a video surfaced on Twitter that sees renowned DJ Black Coffee suggest the Toronto rapper has another album on the way. This time, though, he’ll come together with Lil Baby for the full-length effort.

“He had said to me ‘Lil Baby and Drake are making an album,’” Black Coffee said regarding a conversation with Quality Control Music’s co-founder and COO Kevin Lee. Check out the clip below.

Atlanta icon Lil Baby has been signed to Lee, a.k.a. “Coach K,” and Quality Control for most of his professional career. So, if this information is being divulged by one of Quality Control’s head honchos, there must be some validity to it.

The excerpt that spread on Twitter came from an episode of #PodcastAndChill that Black Coffee did with YouTube interviewer MacG. Originally from South Africa, Black Coffee has a storied career as a DJ, working with stars like David Guetta, Diplo, and Alicia Keys. Additionally, he landed production and writing credits on three songs from Drake’s ambitious Summer 2022 dance record, Honestly, Nevermind. He also contributed to Drake’s 2017 track with Jorja Smith titled “Get It Together.”

As for Drake and Baby, both are incredibly familiar with putting together collaborative projects. Most recently in November 2022, Drake released Her Loss with 21 Savage, his third album since 2021. Along with that, his 2015 LP, What a Time To Be Alive with Future, helped set in motion the current era of frequent collaborative albums.

A potential joint effort with Drake would also make this Lil Baby’s third official collaborative album. In 2018 he joined Gunna for Drip Harder, and in 2021 he and Lil Durk put out The Voice of the Heroes.

Currently, without a title, track list, release date, or any semblance of a rollout, many more developments would need to happen before a Drake and Lil Baby album materializes. But, with Black Coffee’s latest claim, there is certainly a great deal of potential for it to come to fruition.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)