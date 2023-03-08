Saint Louis
Change location
See more from this location?
Saint Louis, MO
laduenews.com
Vicini Pastaria offers handmade pasta and Italian specialty cuisine in Lafayette Square
By Storyphotos by Mabel Suen,2 days ago
By Storyphotos by Mabel Suen,2 days ago
Lafayette Square has a new Italian-inspired market and weekend lunch café. Vicini Pastaria opened its doors in November, featuring scratch-made pasta and Italian specialty foods....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0