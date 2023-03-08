Open in App
Tucson, AZ
Arizona Resident Comes Home To Find Bobcat Lounging In Dog's Bed

By Dani Medina,

2 days ago
Photo: Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson

An Arizona resident was in for a surprise when they got back home from being at work all day.

A bobcat was found lounging in the homeowner's doggie bed on Monday (March 6), as seen in photos shared on social media by the Arizona Game & Fish Department Tucson. The big cat is seen living its best life , snuggling up with what appears to be a doggie blanket and other toys. The homeowner believes the bobcat was able to make its way inside their home through the unlocked doggie door.

The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived to the scene in San Manuel.

Bobcats are common in Arizona at all elevations, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department. They're typically seen by themselves, but could be in groups of mating pairs, siblings or mothers and kittens . You're more likely to spot a bobcat napping "under a shrub in a brushy backyard." It's also important to note these animals are most active around sunset and sunrise.

If you come across a bobcat on your property, you don't need to panic! Bobcats "rarely attack people," AZGFD says. "It is more likely that bobcats are attracted to your yard because it has abundant wildlife, domestic birds, small pets, water, and shade or other shelter. If you have small pets, they need to be protected from bobcats and other predators," the agency continued.

AZGFD Tucson reminds residents not to handle or entrap wildlife yourself. If you come across a bobcat or any other animal, contact the Arizona Game & Fish Department by calling 623-236-7201.

Check out more details on bobcats and what to do if you come across one .

